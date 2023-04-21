Bring on those laws

I, for one, hope the Government calls the Opposition Leader’s “bluff” and brings laws with stiffer penalties for home invasions to the Parliament at the earliest possible date.

For a bonus, I would like to see the Attorney General bring “stand your ground” legislation that requires a constitutional majority.

For an encore, we can ask that the Bail Bill, Anti-Gang Bill and the Whistle-blower Bill be brought back as well for consideration.

It would be interesting to see if Mrs Persad-Bissessar would put her money where her mouth is and support any of the aforementioned bills. Or if she would instead try to find some fault or reason to hide behind, as has been her ruse previously. Will she support or abstain? Quite frankly, my ­money is on the latter.

George Elias

Cascade

Where’s the dignity, Farley?

A few months ago, I had cause to write a letter to the editor, asking Farley Augustine to “cool it”.

I had tried to warn that his statements bordered on alienating the goodwill between the peoples of Trinidad and Tobago. He was creating the impression that Tobago was a fully independent state, and he was the monarch of all he surveyed.

Say it loud

When I use my column space to complain about poor service, it isn’t simply to seek personal redress. I believe in the power of a voice, no matter how solitary it might seem.

A time for peace

Following a month of fasting and still reflection, Muslims yesterday began leading the world’s population into a weekend of peace, joy and solidarity with family and community.

In T&T, where public-holiday weekends are regularly marked by news flashes from a wounded population, the ­occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr gifts us all an opportunity for meditation on peace and restraint.

No science in our primary schools

Science is not taught in our primary schools because it is not tested in the Secondary En­trance Assessment (SEA). Teachers spend all of their time on what the SEA test covers. And it covers three content areas: (a) English language arts (writing), (b) English language arts (spelling, punctuation), and (c) mathematics.

DPP’s retreat into silence

It is highly debatable whether the national interest is being served by the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) decision not to respond to the criticisms levelled against him by the Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice (CJ).