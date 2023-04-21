Bring on those laws

I, for one, hope the Government calls the Opposition Leader’s “bluff” and brings laws with stiffer penalties for home invasions to the Parliament at the earliest possible date.
For a bonus, I would like to see the Attorney General bring “stand your ground” legislation that requires a constitutional majority.
For an encore, we can ask that the Bail Bill, Anti-Gang Bill and the Whistle-blower Bill be brought back as well for consideration.
It would be interesting to see if Mrs Persad-Bissessar would put her money where her mouth is and support any of the aforementioned bills. Or if she would instead try to find some fault or reason to hide behind, as has been her ruse previously. Will she support or abstain? Quite frankly, my money is on the latter.
George Elias
Cascade