Can the electorate in Tobago be satisfied with the Election and Boundaries Commission (EBC) offer of 15 fish to go with their 51,000-plus loaves?

I do not wish to sound irreligious, but as a child in Methodist Sunday school, the five loaves and two fishes story was one of my favourites.

Will the 15 seats offered to the Tobago electorate to appease the six-six stalemate of the Tobago House of Assembly elections of January 2021 prove sufficient?

The cries from various areas that Tobagonians should have been consulted regarding the divisions will prove an exercise in futility. The established contenders, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), will have to encourage their supporters to do the needful. “One man, one vote” should suffice for bringing the stalemate to an end.

I enjoyed every minute of the coverage of this EBC debacle on Wednesday. As pointed out so eloquently by Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, you cannot have electoral seats in Tobago East, as very few people live in that reserve area.

With 70 per cent of Tobagonians living in Tobago West, the divisions inevitably had to be done there. There can be no special advantage for the PNM over the PDP.

At the end of the day, it is up to the leadership of both parties to convince the majority which party is more politically beautiful. Talk, in this instance, will not be cheap.

The sitting Opposition did not convince onlookers that they truly care for Tobago, other than the obvious angle that significant losses in Tobago will affect the T&T general election of 2025. But that is another story for another letter.

The aim of the next THA election should be for the Tobago electorate to come out to vote in their numbers. I do not believe the newly minted Innovative Democratic Alliance party (IDA) will do anything else but harm either PNM/UNC, other than splitting the vote in favour of either PNM or PDP.

One can only hope this electoral debacle will not be overtaken by a serious obstacle to voting day. There is the threat to life because Tobagonians need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

We need all hands on deck for voting day.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

