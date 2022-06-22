Trinidadians are rabid, one might even say fanatical lovers of cricket. We also have in this country the necessary expertise, coupled with the very best cricket grounds in the West Indies, and one of the best in the world—the Queen’s Park Oval.
That being said, the population has not seen Test cricket in this country for many, many years. The people of Trinidad and Tobago are being punished and penalised by a petty, peevish and vindictive Government.
The grounds at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy is unsuitable for Test cricket. It is built on “sapate clay” and unless extensive, remedial, geotechnical work is undertaken, cracks are likely to appear in the dry season. In addition, its location is problematic, and because of this, it will never be able to draw the tremendous crowds that were seen at the Oval.
This unnecessary punishment is more keenly felt when we see Test cricket being played in Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, etc, but for us—nothing.
Even with the relentless incompetence that we see every day—murders, crime and escalating violence—the populace has remained quiescent, but it cannot last. We are in need of relief.
Election time will soon be here and the parties will be looking for talking points to boost their chances since they are all equally feckless. Any party that says “we will bring Test cricket back to T&T” is going to get my vote.