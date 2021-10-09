 
Most commentators have given the recent national budget a passing grade, with its delicate balance between stimulating economic activity and protecting the many remuneration-challenged individuals who never got going or have fallen on hard times.
Now, and most importantly, in this current period of great uncertainty both locally and internationally, I would like the Government to give serious consideration to reactivating the long-defunct Economic Development Advisory Board and appoint only the best and most visionary economists to the board, such as Dr Terrence Farrell, Dr Roger Hosein, Dr Vaalmiki Arjoon, Mary King and Marla Dukharan. Then, implement their best proposals.
Indeed, it is critically important right now to put party affiliation on the back burner and get the best minds available working for the country in the vital area of economic planning. In this regard, I would like to make two small proposals of my own as follows:
1. Take freight rates out of the equation when calculating VAT (value-added tax) to be charged on all incoming shipments of all categories of goods.
2. Reward and stimulate export-­oriented manufacturers who have earned 100 per cent of their foreign exchange requirements for over ten years by remo­ving VAT completely on their raw material shipments.
Gregory Wight
Maraval

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Still Adrift

Still Adrift

 
An Express editorial has said Finance Minister Colm Imbert “delivered a budget so chock-full with rehash and repetition that by the time it ended some three and a half hours later, he seemed as exhausted as his audience.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

The Bible has remarkable insights into power politics: indeed, the popular series Games of Thrones may have drawn inspiration from it

We Ent Wukking Anyhow

We Ent Wukking Anyhow

Karen Tesheira, in an insightful presentation on the budget 2022 statement, said, “A budget is far more than a number of figures cobbled together. It speaks to the government priorities, its values, its vision and its imperatives—in other words, its strategic plan for its citizenry.”

Dr Rowley’s war fatigue

Dr Rowley’s war fatigue

When generations ahead of us evolve many years hence, and scientists in their labs or students in their classrooms look back at us, at the problems we faced and how we addressed them, I fear they won’t be charitable in their evaluations of their ancestors of Trinidad and Tobago.

Missteps overlooked

Does the Attorney General have the authority to grant amnesty to any individual for potentially criminal actions? Is that the remit of the Attorney General, or is he trespassing on the preserve of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)?