I write as a last resort to assist with a problem with regards to the water supply in my community, Maharaj Lands, Marabella.
From as far back as January 2021, the water supply was disrupted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., returning at 6 p.m.
As of January 2022, the lock-off ends around 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.
This has been happening every day, for a period of 18 hours.
When the water returns at night, the water tank is refilled for use the next day. One must resort to using the water pump for the entire day.
Last year, repairs to the pump cost $500. Late last year, it was necessary to replace the pump at a cost of $1,500.
As a citizen, I fear I may incur additional costs for repairs or replacement again.
In 2021, I reported this issue to WASA, via their hotline.
To date, there has been no improvement. Rather, the situation is worse than last year.
I made some enquiries, which led to the conclusion that the problem may lie with the person charged with the water redistribution at the turn cork, which is located at the top of Maharaj Avenue, Marabella.
It may be that an error is being made by this person.
I am asking that you kindly look into the matter, in order to bring relief to this anomaly.