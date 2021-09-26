In commencing the march to independence, Dr Eric Williams in one of his famous 1950s Woodford Square lectures had this to say:
“Ladies and gentlemen, I suggest to you that the time has come when the British Constitution, suitably modified, can be applied to Trinidad and Tobago. After all, if the British Constitution is good enough for Great Britain, it should be good enough for Trinidad and Tobago.”
As we celebrate 59 years of Independence and 45 years as a Republic, one cannot help but reflect on those profound words and consider whether the British constitution in its present form is indeed “good enough for T&T”.
A good place to begin such a reflection would be the central Westminster doctrine of the fusion of Executive and Legislative powers and its suitability to small states such as T&T.
Walter Bagehot famously argues, “the English system is not an extension of executive power by the parliament but in fact a fusion of both, which makes a cabinet the most powerful body in the state”. One can easily understand how that power is magnified in small parliaments such as T&T with a government majority numbering just 22 seats.
The UK cabinet represents six per cent of the seats held by the party in the House of Commons, in the Republic of Singapore it is 24 per cent while in T&T its over 80 per cent of the combined chambers!
The Westminster convention of collective responsibility binds those cabinet members of parliament to vote in favour of any government policy, and in T&T’s case the few MPs without executive portfolios (backbenchers) dare not vote against any government bill. Therefore, in reality the T&T Cabinet controls the Parliament while the Prime Minister commands the cabinet as he alone has the power to appoint or remove cabinet ministers, considered in some circles to be akin to an elected dictatorship.
The poor governance emanating from this super concentration of legislative and executive power, manifests itself in numerous ways, e.g the recent and disturbing trend of legislation previously requiring a special majority being amended and passed using a simple majority.
The political reality today is that the two major parties are unlikely to win an election with an inherent special majority. Would this bypassing of the constitution now become the norm?
Another area of poor governance is the presence of cabinet ministers on Joint Select Committees of Parliament. This may be a practical necessity due to insufficient backbenchers to sit on committees, however, under the British system no government ministers are allowed to sit on JSCs; it’s strictly backbenchers.
Space does not allow for further exploration of the many other areas of unsuitability but suffice it to say a major limitation in our adoption of the British constitutional system is our small size. For a good example of how a small multicultural state has successfully modified the Westminster model, we look no further than the Republic of Singapore, with an executive president vested with the power to control certain aspects of national governance which effectively fetters the cabinet’s supreme power.
The parliamentary oversight function is improved by the adoption of a mixed electoral system which results in non constituency MPs also being declared as elected, eliminating the need for ministers to sit on committees.
Based on the single limitation outlined above and after 60 years of consistently poor national governance, one is inclined to disagree with Dr Williams. The British Constitution has not been suitably modified, therefore, “not good enough” in its current arrangements.
Eugene Sylvester
Carapichaima