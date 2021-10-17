Bro Telfer was a beautiful soul

NJAC views Bro Telfer’s passing as a very sad and great loss to the cultural fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago.
He was one of the leading drummers in Trinidad and Tobago, and was responsible for the teaching and guidance of many young drummers in the country.
Bro Telfer was considered by many a very beautiful soul, who was a most respectful and considerate person.
Bro Telfer was always very enthusiastic and forthcoming in his response to all matters related to drumming and the arts in general.
His eagerness, passion and willingness to always respond positively to the call of duty was not only refreshing, but made him a most valuable asset for development within the drumming and arts fraternity.
As the leader of the Mawasi Experience, Bro Telfer will be gladly remembered by NJAC for his group’s significant participation in the historic 50th-anniversary service of the Trinidad and Tobago Black Power Revolution of 1970, which was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on February 26, 2020.
May his soul rest in peace, and may the Ancestors welcome him in glory.
National Joint Action Committee