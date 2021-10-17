Bro Telfer was a beautiful soul

Peter Telfer

Mawasi Experience founder: Peter Telfer died on Friday at the age of 63.
 
The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) extends condolences to the Roman Catholic community, the national cultural fraternity and the family of Bro Peter Telfer on his recent passing.
NJAC views Bro Telfer’s passing as a very sad and great loss to the cultural fraternity of Trinidad and Tobago.
He was one of the leading drummers in Trinidad and Tobago, and was responsible for the teaching and guidance of many young drummers in the country.
Bro Telfer was considered by many a very beautiful soul, who was a most respectful and considerate person.
Bro Telfer was always very enthusiastic and forthcoming in his response to all matters related to drumming and the arts in general.
His eagerness, passion and willingness to always respond positively to the call of duty was not only refreshing, but made him a most valuable asset for development within the drumming and arts fraternity.
As the leader of the Mawasi Experience, Bro Telfer will be gladly remembered by NJAC for his group’s significant participation in the historic 50th-anniversary service of the Trinidad and Tobago Black Power Revolution of 1970, which was held at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on February 26, 2020.
May his soul rest in peace, and may the Ancestors welcome him in glory.
National Joint Action Committee

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unions have lost their usefulness

IN my last article on Saturday, September 25 (Express, Page 13) “With Covid There’s No Divide”, I called out to the unions of our nation and in particular the leadership of TTUTA, but it seems as though they did not hear or they are not listening.

Answers bring questions

Answers bring questions

 
Pieces of the puzzle surrounding the collapse of the Police Service Commission (PolSC) are beginning to fall into place with the separate statements from Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and President Paula-Mae Weekes at the weekend.

Bro Telfer was a beautiful soul

Bro Telfer was a beautiful soul

The National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) extends condolences to the Roman Catholic community, the national cultural fraternity and the family of Bro Peter Telfer on his recent passing.

How we got here?

How we got here?

Trinidad and Tobago presently finds itself in a very distressing situation which ought to concern all citizens regardless of their political views, and regardless of their likes and dislikes in relation to the persons who are the leaders of our precious country. 

No reason to celebrate, Mr AG

Trinidad and Tobago is the only country in the world where the Attorney General loses a landmark case which has catastrophic consequences but says he feels “vindicated”.