Broken election promises...or not

The idiom “might is right” has proven itself to be true more often than not, especially in these times. I am referring specifically to possible broken election promises with regard to prioritisation of major public projects.

Going back to the pre-election propaganda of the PNM Government, in which the “San Fernando Waterfront Project” was bandied about as a number one priority of the Government, many—including myself—held the view that this was just more political gimmickry.

Since then, this view has been held up to be factually based.

After the PNM victory at the polls, the fervour and temperature of this project cooled considerably, reason given as “little money” for the stalled project.

Admittedly, some work was done on the coastline protection and roadway verge, purportedly for some type of “boardwalk” of Miami standard.

Of concern, just a few days ago the PM and his Government announced the prioritisation of a new project called “The Revitalisation of Port of Spain” as urgent, and a number one priority because of “urban decay” and the “toiletisation of some streets”.

San Fernando faced that problem and solved it.

This latest project has been touted at the latest “gift” to the country—something we richly deserve; no argument there.

This development brings to bear the question at what or whose expense this “­revitalisation project” will redound.

Is it that San Fernando has to take a back seat as a “once again” second-class citizen or “second city”? Those days are gone; it’s either city or not city.

San Fernandians demand our share of the pie—ie, if there is any pie left a la “Heritage”.

A hundred years ago, San Fernando had deep harbour status; now we are the only coastline city where we cannot accommodate even a small ship from any cruise ship company.

It’s now left to be seen how the Government will show its hand in how it treats and deals with its election promises—in this case, with major public projects.

Remember the holder of the most trump doesn’t always win the game.

Joel Quintal

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broken election promises...or not

The idiom “might is right” has proven itself to be true more often than not, especially in these times. I am referring specifically to possible broken election promises with regard to prioritisation of major public projects.

THA vote: take steps now to address a possible tie

Having served in the Tobago House of Assembly, I should know the answer to this, but sadly I do not. What happens if the upcoming THA elections end in a 6-6 tie? (Word on the street is that this is a distinct possibility.)

Scholarship reduction was long overdue

In the 1960s/’70s, when secondary school pupils wrote the much harder GCE A-Level exams, there were ten National Scholarships on offer—two in each of five subject areas. To get one of those, you had to be really “bright”.

Don’t put the cart before the horse

Firstly I must commend our Prime Minister and his cohorts for their consideration to revitalise the capital city.

God knows it’s badly needed, but I have to mention that in my opinion it’s a bit like putting “the cart before the horse”, meaning I believe the problem of handling the vagrants (forgive me, homeless people) should be addressed first.

Double down until vaccine arrives

Double down until vaccine arrives

The news has been all positive this week on the progress towards a Covid-19 vaccine. It has been a race against time since scientists all over the world took on the challenge. It has been hard to miss the Caribbean’s absence from the global quest, although we may in time learn that some of our people have been involved in initiatives elsewhere.