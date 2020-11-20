Broken election promises...or not

The idiom “might is right” has proven itself to be true more often than not, especially in these times. I am referring specifically to possible broken election promises with regard to prioritisation of major public projects.
Going back to the pre-election propaganda of the PNM Government, in which the “San Fernando Waterfront Project” was bandied about as a number one priority of the Government, many—including myself—held the view that this was just more political gimmickry.
Since then, this view has been held up to be factually based.
After the PNM victory at the polls, the fervour and temperature of this project cooled considerably, reason given as “little money” for the stalled project.
Admittedly, some work was done on the coastline protection and roadway verge, purportedly for some type of “boardwalk” of Miami standard.
Of concern, just a few days ago the PM and his Government announced the prioritisation of a new project called “The Revitalisation of Port of Spain” as urgent, and a number one priority because of “urban decay” and the “toiletisation of some streets”.
San Fernando faced that problem and solved it.
This latest project has been touted at the latest “gift” to the country—something we richly deserve; no argument there.
This development brings to bear the question at what or whose expense this “revitalisation project” will redound.
Is it that San Fernando has to take a back seat as a “once again” second-class citizen or “second city”? Those days are gone; it’s either city or not city.
San Fernandians demand our share of the pie—ie, if there is any pie left a la “Heritage”.
A hundred years ago, San Fernando had deep harbour status; now we are the only coastline city where we cannot accommodate even a small ship from any cruise ship company.
It’s now left to be seen how the Government will show its hand in how it treats and deals with its election promises—in this case, with major public projects.
Remember the holder of the most trump doesn’t always win the game.
Joel Quintal
via e-mail