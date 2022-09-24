The Hindu Women’s Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (HWO) extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of Hazel Brown. Hazel’s passing is a loss to all of us in the sorority of the national women’s movement. Her loss is being felt not only by women in T&T, but also in the Caribbean region and beyond. She will surely be missed.
Hazel’s passion for social justice, her vision for the advancement of women, and her boundless courage to speak truth to power were all compelling factors in her leadership style which carved a pathway for so many others to follow.
Her causes encompassed the rights of women, the plight of HIV/AIDS victims, solar cooking and sustainability, women in politics and decision making, and many others. Over and over again, Hazel’s infectious enthusiasm will have energised the membership of the Network of NGOs to vigorously pursue the issues at hand.
The HWO joined the Network of NGOs for the Advancement of Women in 1994 as a fledgling organisation seeking to make its voices heard by articulating the problems facing Hindu women and to make pronouncements on matters of national interest from a Hindu perspective.
It was around that time when the national women’s movement was at the peak of its preparatory work for the Fourth World Conference on Women which was due to be held in Beijing, China, in September 1995.
Hazel, the coordinator of the network, took special interest in the progress of the HWO in the early days, as she was well aware that our members were newcomers in the process of raising our voices on national issues.
I was gradually drawn into Hazel’s world of activism and as I became aware of the issues being discussed in the wider society and the network’s ongoing activities, as expected, I shared the information with my group, and represented the HWO from 1994 to 2014.
By August 1995, when the members of our group, like the rest of the country, were shocked by the arrest of the Speaker of the House, Occah Seapaul, the little known HWO raised its voice publicly for the first time to condemn this abuse of power.
By being exposed to the observances for International Women’s Day and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence, some of those activities were incorporated into the agenda of the HWO.
By 2011, after regular meetings and participating in several seminars which built women’s awareness to the detrimental effects of violence which impacted upon their lives, the HWO had become sufficiently empowered to challenge the patriarchal structures which sought to maintain the traditional practice of child marriage.
Hazel played a pivotal role in offering her insight, her support and advice as the HWO sought to break new ground in demanding change to the well-entrenched Marriage Acts of Trinidad and Tobago.
As our advocacy was becoming stagnated, other women’s groups reinforced our call for change.
As the nation continues to shower so many accolades upon Hazel today, it is undeniable that she has left an indelible legacy for posterity. There is no doubt that Hazel would have sacrificed much of her personal time in giving her all for the upliftment of her country.
The intensity with which she sought to improve the lives of women in every sphere of their existence could have emerged only from a compassionate heart.
It is therefore most fitting that Hazel be remembered as an activist extraordinaire!
May Hazel’s soul attain the glory of Moksha (Liberation/ Salvation). Om Sadgati.
Brenda Gopeesingh
past president, Hindu Women’s Organisation of T&T
