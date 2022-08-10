Let’s prepare for the 2022/23 budget. Here are my recommendations:
1. No new cars for any Government personnel, until 2025. Exception for police. Invest in repairs and training for mechanics to expand the industry.
2. Salaries of all MPs, senators, speakers, president of Senate, president to be reduced by ten per cent.
3. No multiple Government board appointments. Change all current appointees, and instead assign one board appointment per Government supporter. List to be published.
4. Institute a quota for importation of vehicles. All companies which import vehicles, either new or used, will be subject to quota. Say the country can afford 100,000 vehicles per year, this number must be split among all vehicle-importing companies.
5. Improve online tax collections. Improve online payments to all Government fees and taxes, including fines and penalties.
6. Something is not right with off-site vehicle licensing stations. Their work schedule is erratic, and customers are left going from site to site to have their vehicle inspected. If there is a shortage of trained inspectors, train more.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph