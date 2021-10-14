In the post–independence years short bouts of prosperity largely explain the inability of various administrations to recognise the link between the need for constitutional and political reforms and economic transformation.The unravelling of the social fabric and the ongoing institutional collapse is one consequence. Also, governments in this country have been quite content to make policy decisions with questionable statistics and a limited range of essential data. In such a circumstance It is easy to understand the disconnect between political rhetoric and reality. Public use of shoddy data has consequences.
Critically needed at the moment is an in-depth study of the incidence of poverty and the distribution of income, a more credible consumer price index, more detailed information on unemployment and under employment, national income data in all its forms and a strategic plan addressing current economic and financial challenges.
Stating that the inflation rate has been around two per cent over the last ten years is a national joke. More hilarious is the view that we do not have a foreign exchange problem when the black market exchange rate is nearing ten to one and the banks claim they are not in a position to refund foreign currency deposited with them. In the 1950s and 1960s with the presence of a highly rated CSO we had better quality information and a wider range of statistics. Like in so many other areas we have not built on this.
The logic and consistency of the budget are mystifying. The Minister boasts of the thousands of salary grants and hampers he has given to those in distress. Yet he expects these same people to pay higher utility bills and property taxes in the new fiscal year. Even for those with a job the reality is the dollar has lost over 20 per cent of its internal purchasing power since 2011. He repeatedly speaks about the billions in uncollected revenues owing to the State. Here is a simple question. Why not collect these outstanding revenues instead of constantly harassing taxpayers with threats of new taxes and fines of every variety in a difficult environment. Increased taxation in a shrinking economy is an unusual brand of economics. WASA and T&TEC also prefer higher rates to a strong collection effort.
If the standard of clever budgeting is the ability to give a little with one hand and take more with the other without widespread popular protest, then the 2021-2022 budget has met that standard with distinction. But that is not the criterion for building confidence and raising living conditions. Nor does it address the question of the distributional and growth impact of the fiscal approach adopted. In the context of improving the investment climate there is no pointed solution to the daily murders and assassinations which have given us global notoriety.
The upbeat tone of the Minister is based on the higher prices for oil and gas. Assuming away the production problem, the energy market is highly volatile. There is nothing that points to the creation of greater resilience. In his 1987 Budget statement Mr Arthur NR Robinson made the following observation: “We achieved political independence…. in 1962, with an economy dependent on one single resource: oil. Twenty-five years later we are more than ever dependent on the vagaries of the international oil market”. If we add gas to the statement, has anything changed in more than 50 years after independence? What has happened to all the plans for diversification and food self-sufficiency? The Ministry of Agriculture has been the biggest failure among public institutions in the post-independence period. In developed countries agriculture is a key sector and the farmers have clout.
In the 1950s agriculture accounted for more than ten per cent of GDP. Today after several oil and gas booms and innumerable development plans the contribution is less than one per cent. Caroni Ltd was closed without a plan to utilise its resources. Agricultural lands are increasingly diverted to malls, housing, hardwares and office buildings. Squatters occupy a fair share.
In a depressed tourism market Tobago hoteliers get 100 million dollars in the space of a year as assistance while farmers complain daily for access roads, flood insurance and other forms of assistance. The link between tourism and agriculture seems to have gotten lost somewhere in the politics.
The Minister says there is no need to worry about the public debt which has reached $126 billion or 84 per cent of GDP. We can always borrow some more, goes the narrative, since the rating agencies have given us a good grade compared to many other countries. There are two other indicators of debt burden which the Minister rarely mentions. One is the share of current revenue going towards debt service. Data for the last fiscal year put this at almost 30 per cent. The other is the share of the foreign exchange earnings taken by foreign debt service. I do not recognise any published data on the debt service ratio, but if your payments are increasing and your earnings are falling this ratio would tend to increase. Debt service payments enjoy high priority. More debt service means less money for other uses. Future generations should be concerned.
The public debt is closely tied to deficit financing. The Minister keeps making the point that attempts to reduce spending would lead to greater unemployment and poverty. There are different kinds of expenditures. His response to the lower spending argument is a clever way to defend wasteful spending on vanity projects, a bloated bureaucracy and electioneering gimmickry.
The reference to the experience with the IMF in the late 1980s is a pitiful attempt to rewrite history to support his own peculiar brand of economics. Let us correct the record. Whatever may be said of the late Dr Eric Williams, he saved some of the windfalls from the oil boom of early 1970s. These savings were put into a number of funds. Oil prices dropped significantly in the early 1980s with a negative impact on revenue and rather than cut expenditure the then-Chambers administration squandered seven billion dollars of savings between 1981 and 1986. By the mid-1980s the country was literally broke.
In the general election of 1986 the PNM lost 33 of the 36 electoral seats, not by accident. The new NAR administration led by Mr Robinson, found itself in a snake pit. Not only was the country unable to pay teachers and public servants, but it could not service its foreign debt.
Access to the IMF not only provided some foreign exchange but the imprimatur needed to restructure the foreign loans. By the time the IMF programme was signed in 1988 the economy was already in shambles. A population that enjoyed the largesse of the 1970s could not come to terms with the depressed economic situation and saw a convenient scapegoat in the new administration. Professional mischief makers exploited the situation to the hilt.