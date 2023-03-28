Build, nurture the national teams

T&T’s Soca Warriors came up short when they played Nicaragua in Bacolet, Tobago, on Monday.
The game ended 1-1. A draw is not a disgrace. A win was desired.
T&T came second in Group C.
No one remembers who comes second. I kid you not. Rome was not built in a day.
Nicaragua’s football league never stopped during the Covid-19 years.
Let us look forward. We need to build and nurture our national teams.
At present, T&T’s World Cup is now the Gold Cup. Are we clear? Winning is not everything. It is the only thing.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town