Thank you, Dr Rowley for your leadership and pursuit of development projects to bring benefits and relief to citizens, despite scarce resources. Please build the Toco-Manzanilla highway now, as planned, because stopping the project now is tantamount to the OPV cancellation saga, a royal fumble, setting the country back, say, ten years.
Having campaigned and won the election with the Toco-Manzanilla highway as a plank on your platform, it would be political suicide to stop the project now. Folks in the North East region suffer daily discomfort (like a pebble in one’s shoe) from trekking the treacherous access roads. Infrastructure development transforms lives and communities. So holding endless consultations on the issue is like, as Tanty Kojo would say, “taking torchlight at night to look for what can be seen plainly in daylight”.