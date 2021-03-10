Building a loving union

Citizens who follow national affairs are greatly saddened by the explosion of violence taking place all over the country and especially in the home, where so many of our women are suffering at the hands of violently inclined male family members.
Apart from going through harrowing childhood traumas themselves, many violent young males also suffer from the erroneous perception that they own their female partners, thereby demanding obedience and obsequience at all times, with serious blows resulting for any female who dares to question orders given by their Neanderthal male abusers.
In this regard, I would like to suggest to any young man reading this letter that you never seek to own your girlfriend or your partner. Instead, you always work towards building a relationship or even building love, one kind act at a time.
This is the best way to create a secure, trusting and loving long-term relationship filled with kindness and thoughtful gestures.