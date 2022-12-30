Building community not about momentary pleasure

“The product that we sell, fireworks, forces you to look up. Through our business, we see it as a vehicle to get people to look up, to be positive and optimistic, it’s not just a physical product that we sell, it’s about an intangible, an emotion, it’s about bringing communities together, says Mr Abraham, managing director of ­FireOne, in Wednesday’s Guardian newspaper.

These words reek of commercial verbiage and certainly do not reflect positivity and “looking up”.

As for building communities, is Mr Abraham aware of the numerous letters and pleas that have been, and are still being, circulated by citizens against the use of fireworks? Far from building communities, these dreaded fireworks are contributing to divisiveness, frustration and feelings of futility in appealing to the good sense of others and the enactment of the law.

I appeal to Mr Abraham to do as he professes what the sale of fireworks does: look up himself, but way beyond the level of frivolity and smoke. Seek inspiration from above on how to genuinely build communities. If he listens with a discerning spirit, he should discover that building community is not about self-seeking momentary pleasure. It’s about demonstrating how we care for one another through sacrifice; being aware of the needs and feelings of others; being civic-minded so that our contributions build and not break down.

To use Mr Abraham’s words again, “to demonstrate respect, love and courtesy for each other”.

Ley-Ann Sui

Chaguanas

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More than football

More than football

I know, the World Cup, just like the Christmas season, has come and gone. But as I mentioned last week, in the first of this two-part column, what I’m writing about is more than football. Qatar and Morocco used football to make subliminal geopolitical statements about their position in the world. This week, I take a broader view of two other key talking points that came out of the 2022 World Cup.

Torture for victims; police no help

Have you ever watched infants crying because they could not sleep, seeing their hands covering their ears in a futile attempt to block out the sound?

Have you ever had to work from home or have your children’s education be disrupted during the pandemic because the neighbour’s business right next-door to yours blasts music from his outdoor speakers from opening to closing time?

Silence on a noisy problem

This year draws to an inexorable end and with it the phenomenon of the indiscriminate and illegal use of fireworks throughout the nation. It was only last August, on the eve of a fireworks display on Independence night at the Queen’s Park Savannah, that we read of the concerns of close proximity expressed by an official from the Emperor Valley Zoo.

Building community not about momentary pleasure

“The product that we sell, fireworks, forces you to look up. Through our business, we see it as a vehicle to get people to look up, to be positive and optimistic, it’s not just a physical product that we sell, it’s about an intangible, an emotion, it’s about bringing communities together, says Mr Abraham, managing director of ­FireOne, in Wednesday’s Guardian newspaper.

Farewell Pelé

Thanks to the Internet, I just found out Pelé’s name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. I think he is more Pelé than Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

As a 2000s kid who grew up in the era of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo, the older folks mentioned some footballer named Pelé from the era of black and white TV, and used him as the benchmark for greatness in the sport.

Pelé was really the first to do it all. Three FIFA World Cups is an unmatchable feat—Mbappe, eat your heart out. Records are meant to be broken, though, but Pelé owns that achievement... for now.

Here’s to you and your resilience in 2022!

Here’s to you and your resilience in 2022!

Last week Thursday I noticed a car blocking my path as I tried to reverse my car to leave the plaza. I observed the driver—a young lady—standing by the passenger door, appearing to be placing some items on the seat. So, I waited. But she was not moving. Instead, her head was bowed on the car window. I got out of my car and went over to her. She was sobbing uncontrollably.