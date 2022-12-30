Building community not about momentary pleasure

Thanks to the Internet, I just found out Pelé’s name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento. I think he is more Pelé than Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

As a 2000s kid who grew up in the era of Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo, the older folks mentioned some footballer named Pelé from the era of black and white TV, and used him as the benchmark for greatness in the sport.

Pelé was really the first to do it all. Three FIFA World Cups is an unmatchable feat—Mbappe, eat your heart out. Records are meant to be broken, though, but Pelé owns that achievement... for now.