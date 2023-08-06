Building on African symbolism

We welcome Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s warm overtures to the Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his recent visit to Trinidad and Tobago for the Emancipation celebrations.
It is the prayer of African-Trinidadian entrepreneurs and professionals that after walking from the Brian Lara Promenade to the Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, actions will further lead to feet on the ground in Accra, Kumasi and Ho cities in Ghana.
The Ghanaian nation has taken the lead in welcoming the African Diaspora (persons of African descent living outside of the African continent) back to Africa. They have acted on the symbolic overtures of the African Union which has declared the African diaspora its sixth region by creating diaspora-friendly legislation in the Ghanaian parliament.
There are now clear pathways to citizenship, land ownership and business investment opportunities. Other countries, including Kenya and Gambia, are moving expeditiously in the same direction.
Prime Minister Rowley was right to point out the psychological significance “of the presence, stature and majesty of African royalty” personified in His Royal Highness King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his colourful entourage.
This must be followed up with practical and pragmatic actions by the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts; Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance. They must build on the Prime Minister’s interests in educational exchange between universities of the Caribbean and universities in Africa.
Caribbean universities are strategically positioned to attract students from Africa. At present there are 60,000 African students in China, 27,000 in Russia, and there were 26,500 in Ukraine before the recent conflict.
What does this evidence tell us? Prime Minister’s Rowley comments were right on point—that there exist job employment opportunities in the 1,297 officially recognised universities in Africa.
There are nine million students enrolled in African universities, with two potential students turned away due to limited university places and/or inflexible financial payment plans. In Africa, “currently the average lecturer-to-student ratio stands at 1:500” when the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommended ratio is 1:45.
Ghana is doing better than most other African nations in this area, with eight public universities, 2,676 academic staff and a student body of 128,326 students—a ratio of 1:479.
So, challenge our young professionals who looked so elegant in their African attire to build on the symbolic impact of the Ashanti King’s visit. Certainly a low-hanging fruit for the Trinidad and Tobago Government would be to sign the Partnership Agreement with African Export-Import Bank, which would release US$1.5 billion into the region to develop trade between Africa and Caricom.
Ronald A Nathan