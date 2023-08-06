Building on African symbolism

We welcome Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s warm overtures to the Ashanti King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his recent visit to Trinidad and Tobago for the Emancipation celebrations.

It is the prayer of African-Trinidadian entrepreneurs and professionals that after walking from the Brian Lara Promenade to the Emancipation Village, Queen’s Park Savannah, actions will further lead to feet on the ground in Accra, Kumasi and Ho cities in Ghana.