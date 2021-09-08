Is it not interesting that adults rush for vaccinations to travel? Nonetheless, to educate their children, they become medical practitioners, scientists and doctors; they become individuals who know their rights. Unfortunately, a segment of this population is known for being strident when things do not go in their favour. They become clamorous for their rights, but always void of the wisdom of responsibility.
Some people are just downright boldfaced and profoundly illiterate. Irrespective of the level of certification some may have, their behaviours are ridiculous, always intent on destabilisation, creating and facilitating situations to give birth to anarchy.
Today in this country, we have an overflow of “educated professionals” all seeking their piece of the pie; some are agents of light, others are agents of darkness.
Unfortunately, those caught in their poisonous web, who then parrot the verbal garbage they have received, dig their pits of disappointment and self-destruction deeper.
We live in the information age; some information makes you dependent on conceited individuals, while some information will lift you higher, facilitating the traits of uprightness, integrity and the wisdom that with rights comes responsibility. The Bible did say knowledge will increase.
With so many significant medical science and technology accomplishments, humanity fails miserably to make sense of life’s gift. The preventative measures to avoid infections have only assisted some superficially. However, they have not removed from their minds the need for cut-throat methods of competition and the display of inordinate desires.
Covid-19 has only accelerated the plunge towards oblivion and meaninglessness. Yes, knowledge has increased. Nonetheless, for the most part, the minds of many are moving back and forth, as if caught in a maze, and they cannot figure out what is the truth from propaganda. Some have even cited the vaccine as the mark of the beast, not understanding the beast’s influence has to do with the information shaping their world view, their perspective.
It is alright to take the vaccine to travel, expose yourself to many variants of the virus, and then return home to endanger the lives of the children you do not want to vaccinate. How much more sensible can we be?
Profound illiteracy, I believe, wants to stress out the efforts to prohibit this challenge of Covid-19. The overflow of information mixed with the perspective of rights without understanding responsibility has burdened the minds of many, causing them to be confused.
First the cry was where is the vaccine?, now the cry is I have the right to take the chance to be a risk factor to others. What profound illiteracy. When will people learn playing Russian roulette is a dangerous game? And, mind you, this is not solely about the individual, or Covid-19 vaccines, which is only a wake-up call.