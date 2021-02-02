I am suggesting that the Tobago tourist experience be focused on the island’s local folklore and customs. During the Heritage Festival, each village showcases its special history and customs.
I think these specialties should be the bedrock of their tourist outreach. Visitors from other lands are not always looking for a posh hotel and white beaches. There are many destinations all over the world that can provide these.
In Tobago, and indeed in smaller villages in Trinidad, we have history. This is what visitors can get.
We need to offer the opportunity for visitors to be embedded in a village, stay at rooming houses, or family homes. Learn how to make bread in a clay oven. Learn to fish in the rivers. Recognise the different birds. Take a walk in the “bush” which they probably will call forest.
Please do not keep wasting our money chasing the dream of having posh visitors only. We need people who will appreciate our heritage, our scenery, and I guarantee that these are the people who will talk about their experiences and encourage others to come.
The large hotels can also have some special offerings. The special cultural shows and music that we specialise in will surely enhance their experience.
Let us have a plan and please talk to the villagers and the hoteliers who know their capacity. Office holders do not carry out their own policies, they must depend on the citizens to welcome visitors.
RIP procurement legislation 2020.
Anne de Silva
St Joseph