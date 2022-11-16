As someone who goes quite often to Maracas Beach, I am horrified at the amount of bush at the sides of the North Coast Road, all the way to Maracas Beach.
Besides the bush getting taller and taller, it is also encroaching on the roadway. There was a time when driving on the North Coast Road, you could take in the panoramic views of the ocean, but not again; all you see is bush.
I was told that the North Coast Road falls under the constituency of St Ann’s East and Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is the MP for that area, and Rohan Sinanan, the Minister of Works, is responsible for the clearing of the bush and overhanging branches on the road.
Well, whoever takes responsibility for that area, I hope that they send workers to bring the area back to what it was and properly maintained.
Also, at the same time, I hope the Minister of Works will do something about the condition of the road which has a lot of potholes. These are the types of things, properly done, would help boost confidence in our Government.