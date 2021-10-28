Business class has to find a way to engage politicians

During an interview on the Morning Edition programme with Fazeer Mohammed, businessman Peter George, who had much to say including about Government’s recent announcement to open for full service at restaurants and bars, indicated that there was a need for more focused leadership and that the country has become disengaged as a society.
He said many business colleagues would often call or message him as they too shared the same sentiments as he does.
Interestingly, but not surprisingly, when Mohammed asked, why then aren’t more businessmen like himself coming out and saying something, he said many are concerned that it would affect their families and businesses which depend heavily on Government business and so prefer not to say anything publicly.
Now I could understand the concern, Government being the biggest consumer of projects and other required services from businesses.
But don’t we have the chambers of commerce that are designed, I should think, to not only promote and protect the interests of their members—the business community, but with their collective voices could and should be in a position to speak openly (not on a platform) when they feel that leadership/politicians may be going in the wrong direction or may have better ideas on issues to share with the politicians without fear of victimisation?
I believe it is still referred to as corporate social responsibility.
But I suppose as he said, ministers are more recognisable now as celebrities and not as politicians who should be accountable to the people.
Ricardo Lijertwood