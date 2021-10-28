Business class has to find a way to engage politicians

During an interview on the Morning Edition programme with Fazeer Mohammed, businessman Peter George, who had much to say including about Government’s recent announcement to open for full service at restaurants and bars, indicated that there was a need for more focused leadership and that the country has become disengaged as a society.

He said many business colleagues would often call or message him as they too shared the same sentiments as he does.

Interestingly, but not surprisingly, when Mohammed asked, why then aren’t more businessmen like himself coming out and saying something, he said many are concerned that it would affect their families and businesses which depend heavily on Government business and so prefer not to say anything publicly.

Now I could understand the concern, Government being the biggest consumer of projects and other required services from businesses.

But don’t we have the chambers of commerce that are designed, I should think, to not only promote and protect the interests of their members—the business community, but with their collective voices could and should be in a position to speak openly (not on a platform) when they feel that leadership/politicians may be going in the wrong direction or may have better ideas on issues to share with the politicians without fear of victimisation?

I believe it is still referred to as corporate social responsibility.

But I suppose as he said, ministers are more recognisable now as celebrities and not as politicians who should be accountable to the people.

Ricardo Lijertwood

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bogey on the golf course

Bogey on the golf course

A notable aspect of last Friday’s incident in which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley accidentally knocked down an employee with a golf cart at Tobago’s Magdalena Grand Golf Club is the communication failure of the Office of the Prime Minister.

Jamaica’s blood ritual

Jamaica’s blood ritual

Not quite two weeks ago, Jamaica was shaken by a bizarre ritual at the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay.

The congregation was summoned by His Excellency Dr Kevin Smith, Crown Bishop and End Time Nabi. An Ark was about to load the souls of his flock. They were to wear white, and leave cellphones at home.

Sports administrators must think outside the box

I wonder who is going to rate our house-keeping in sports?

No one will dare since the spotlight will be on the administrators and officials, coaches and athletes fear victimisation.

As the saying goes, a man must do what a man must do.

Different integrity yardstick for people in public office

The Integrity Commission recently published in the dailies seven or eight pages of names of persons who have not filed their Integrity in Public Life forms.

In some cases from as far back as 2017.

The penalty, after different stages of trying to get persons to comply, is $150,000.

Business class has to find a way to engage politicians

During an interview on the Morning Edition programme with Fazeer Mohammed, businessman Peter George, who had much to say including about Government’s recent announcement to open for full service at restaurants and bars, indicated that there was a need for more focused leadership and that the country has become disengaged as a society.