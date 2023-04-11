Business owners want a fighting chance

In his column yesterday, Express columnist Jarrel De Matas questioned if the granting of more legal firearms would result in a reduction in crime.

He referenced the various requests by members of the business community, in particular the Supermarket Association.

His line of thinking and questioning is misinformed.

Business owners as well as the general public have been clamouring for legal firearms simply to give themselves a fighting chance against bandits.

Crime continues on an upward spiral, and it is now in the hands of the victims to be able to defend themselves, as it is almost a surety that if you are a business owner, you will be a victim of crime sooner than later.

It is not the job of a business owner to reduce crime, as he seems to imply, once a business owner acquires a legal firearm. That remit lies in the Government along with the other authorities such as the Police Service and border protection.

J Deering

Maraval

