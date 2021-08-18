The retail sector of the nation has been opened up. With the continuation of deaths from Covid-19, I am cautious in purchasing items.
There are some employees of businesses who are still apprehensive in taking the vaccine.
I would like to shop where I feel there is less chance of contracting the virus, particularly the new Delta strain.
Is it possible for the Ministry of Health to issue vaccine certificates to those businesses whose staff members are fully vaccinated—and for these certificates to be prominently displayed, as is done with Halaal certificates which are issued by Islamic organisations?