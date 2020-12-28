IT all begins with a dream and every one of us in some way deep inside has some dream, something we would like to achieve or accomplish right here wearing this earthly suit.
You may be thinking within yourself, big dreams in 2021 after what took place in 2020 so many dreams smashed due to the pandemic. yes your life must go on, keep on dreaming. One of the greatest hindrances for your dreams not being fulfilled can be your “yesterday” especially when it may have been filled with failures and disappointments. You need to get over that hurdle and understand that yesterday is behind you but the present and tomorrow await your response.
I am well aware that 2020 was not a year anyone may like to relive for various reasons in Trinidad and Tobago—for example downturn in the economy, Covid-19 fears, job loss, business failure, a victim of crime, flooding, loss of loved ones just a few for reference sake. But guess what? We all have a choice, to either hold on to 2020 with all that did not bring us joy and happiness or to get up dust ourselves off, and dream big again.
You may say to yourself “yeah, right, sir. You just do not know what I have been through.” I do agree but which choice is the better of the two and can give you the possibility of a brighter future? You will never know unless you put it to the test.
Eleanor Roosevelt quoted “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” Become one of those persons in 2021. What did not happen for you in 2020 you were graced once more to see 2021 and there is a reason for this.
I believe that all of those big dreams can become a reality in your life. Let us all follow the advice of a once-famous athlete Jesse Owens who stated “We all have dreams. Now to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.”
Colin Powell said, “It takes sweat, determination, and hard work.”
Do not allow this New Year to just pass you by; make it your year for implementing those lost and forgotten dreams of 2020.
I decree that 2021 is your year for big things, dream big, people for the best is yet to come. Have a blessed and prosperous New Year.