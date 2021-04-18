C’bean family, rally around SVG

The Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA), Trinidad and Tobago joins in solidarity with the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines, who are experiencing untold suffering caused by the eruption of La Soufrière volcano.
We are also concerned about the impact of this unfolding natural disaster on the neighbouring islands of Barbados, Grenada and St Lucia, to varying degrees.
We are one Caribbean family and have the responsibility to assist in any way that we can to ease the hardship of those affected. CAFRA groups and members around the region are participating in local support efforts to collect water, food, clothing and other necessities; giving financial support through the available channels; and preparing to host Vincentian sisters and their families in the event they have to face evacuation beyond St Vincent’s shores. We encourage women’s groups around the region to continue to assist our sisters and their families in SVG at this time.
We applaud Caribbean governments and peoples for their rapid mobilisation of resources for St Vincent and the Grenadines in this time of crisis and need. The leadership of Caricom in facilitating cooperation and integration is vital, if the region is to emerge from the compounded crises of Covid-19, indebtedness, and natural disasters.
We are mindful of the specific vulnerabilities and needs of different sectors of the population in St Vincent and the Grenadines, who are struggling in the face of these severe challenges. We know that gender, age, disability and income inequalities, for example, undermine access to basic resources, services and security. This appreciation of our diverse social structure must shape disaster management responses.
The organisation and management of shelters is crucial to prevent gender-based violence. Those with babies and young children must be prioritised for health and social services, especially women who head households and who have lost their livelihoods. The elderly, who live on their own, deserve special attention to prevent isolation and neglect. Young people—women and men, need to be motivated and organised to be part of relief efforts and to avoid despair.
CAFRA TT urges the international community and international financial institutions to offer assistance to ensure that the country has the resources to sustain the population during this crisis, and to enable the recovery and reconstruction process.
We are moved and inspired by the Caribbean community and solidarity being expressed. As we have seen time and time again, Caribbean peoples come together with a profound spirit of generosity to help each other in times of crisis.
Caribbean Association for Feminist Research and Action (CAFRA), T&T
via e-mail