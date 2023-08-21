On August 19, 2023, my colleagues and I were confirmed on a 9.45 p.m. flight to Trinidad and then to pick up a connecting flight to Panama and then to Cancun.
My colleagues were placed on an earlier flight, which attempted twice to leave the ANR Robinson Airport, but couldn’t because of malfunctions with the aircraft. At that juncture, we were told that the malfunctioned plane was the only available aircraft and there was no other aircraft to take us to Piarco International Airport. After hours of deliberation, we were told to go home and await further updates from the airline. The following day, the airline cancelled all flights to and from Trinidad, making it even more difficult for the problem to be rectified.
To date (Sunday), we have not received any further updates from Caribbean Airlines. No one has since apologised or gave any solutions, with regards to the way forward. Adding to that, we have been told that we need to pay US$75 to rebook our flight to Panama and there is no guarantee that we will still make it to Cancun. If we don’t make it to Cancun, there is only a 50 per cent guaranteed rebate from the hotel. Meanwhile Caribbean Airlines remains silent on our matter.
This is totally unacceptable. We need to be compensated for financial losses incurred, as a result of Caribbean Airlines. It’s high time this airline steps up to the plate and iron out the issues they have been facing. This has been going on for too long. It is unacceptable, it’s disappointing, it’s distasteful and we are not going to sit idly by and allow our hard-earn dollars to go down the drain, just like that. This problem needs to be fixed with the urgency it deserves. We have been saving our monies for months, just to go on this trip, and these people seem not to care. They remain unmoved and unbothered by the turn of events and it seems like they have no back-up plan. Where is the Minister of Tourism and Minister of Transport in all of this? Where are our tourism officials and CAL representatives? Thousands of travellers have been displaced as a result of this disaster caused by CAL and their cohorts. Why the poor people in this country always have to suffer? This problem needs to be rectified now.