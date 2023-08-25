CAL’s sponsorship deal a progressive move

Conflation is the merging of two or more sets of information, texts, ideas or opinions into one, often in error. In the hands of the ignorant, conflation can be a weapon as dangerous as any automatic weapon. For it panders to the stupid and those who are easily misled by presenting false facts dressed up in unrelated details, hype and hysteria. In the fake news business, it is now the weapon of choice.
The latest case in point may be found in the current impasse between the management of Caribbean Airlines and the airline’s complement of 252 pilots. I have seen repeated attempts being made to draw a parallel between the company’s ability to meet the financial demands of its employees, and the investment it makes in advertising and promotions. And more specifically to the sponsorship deal made with Machel Montano earlier this year.
One should make it very clear at this juncture that whereas a sponsorship agreement is a one-off cost, wages and salaries are a recurrent expense that can have a far more long-lasting impact on a company’s overhead costs.
A new collective bargaining agreement for the period 2015-2020 will require a large lump sum to be paid out as back pay, and will impact the calculation of other perquisites as well. This of course is in addition to the increase in the monthly wage bill.
“One-off cost” vs “recurrent expenditure” debate aside, had the TT$1.2 million promotional investment been foregone and the money applied to the settlement of the present wage negotiations, that sum would do very little to help pay for the back pay that will be owed to the pilots.
In fact, from a purely mathematical sense, should one apportion that sum of $1.2 million among the 252 pilots, each pilot would receive $4,762. Or for the 60 months of the period under negotiation, it would be worth just $79.37 per month. An increment that is far less than the 7.5-per cent increase being offered by CAL at this time.
Given that the maths is never “mathsing” when it comes to convenient, knee-jerk arguments such as the one highlighted here, one can only hope that perhaps one day in the near future, people would think these concepts through before typing and sharing them across the length and breadth of social media.
The assertion that CAL should have used the money to pay its pilots better is as misguided and impotent as saying that as taxpayers and owners of the national airline, the money should have been given to all of us instead. (What would you do with your cheque for 85 cents from Caribbean Airlines?)
In the end, while public scrutiny must always be welcome when it comes to the decisions made by State-owned companies such as Caribbean Airlines, the decision to invest $1.2 million in a sponsorship arrangement with an iconic and globally renowned brand such as Machel Montano must be viewed as a progressive and informed one.
In fact, I am fairly certain that subject to independent confirmation, there are few people living in Trinidad and Tobago, Caricom or in the “diaspora” who would deny the impact the “Coming Home” campaign has made in 2023.
In fact, from its public activations to its radio campaigns, CAL ought to be congratulated for executing a fully integrated, much needed and award-worthy brand revival in the post-Covid era.
G Elias
Cascade