Trinidad and Tobago has spent hundreds of millions of dollars subsidising Caribbean Airlines and its predecessor, BWIA. Very little benefit has accrued to the people of the country as a result. The service provided by the airline could easily have been met by other service providers.
Some years ago the airline introduced a service to Guyana, and this is probably one of the few routes that is returning a profit. As if to prove it had no idea what it was doing, it subsequently proceeded to invest in Air Jamaica, another loss-making airline, which bled money as if it were the government of Trinidad and Tobago. Of course this was all government money, so there was no liability on the airline.
Now, having wasted untold millions, it is proposing to jettison this liability and waste further millions by once more “reorganising” its operations to be “more efficient”, as if it understands what efficiency is.
It acknowledges it has not been able to achieve the desired standards to increase passenger intake, but persists in pursuing an unsustainable business model to compete with the giants of air travel.
BWIA (sorry, Caribbean Airlines) is a failed enterprise which should recognise its limitations and focus on its natural, and captive, market among the Caribbean nations and join forces with LIAT, which desperately needs the resources that Caribbean Airlines uses so inefficiently and ineffectively.
Developing a service within and among Caribbean countries—including Suriname, Guyana, Venezuela, Colombia; and possibly including the Central American nations, Panama, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico—would be considerably less costly than flying to Miami, New York, Toronto and London, which are all uneconomic routes.
It may take some time for these routes to become popular enough to make a profit because of their novelty, but that will come with time. A simple survey would establish which airlines are currently serving these routes, and what is the passenger traffic.
The tiny country of Antigua has been pleading for support in its efforts to keep LIAT flying. This is Caribbean Airlines’ natural market, and it is time it got off its high horse and recognise its responsibility to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.