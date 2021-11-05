Caribbean Airlines (CAL) needs to get serious about its services, especially with regard to scheduling and bookings.
For example, previously you could have gone to a popular destination like Barbados departing on a Friday for the weekend, and possibly returning on Sunday evening/night.
Now, because of the inappropriate scheduling, you’re either forced to spend an entire week or just don’t bother travelling at all.
What’s even worse—if you’re unable to visit the already limited number of CAL offices, forget trying to call. Your wait time to speak to a customer service representative is approximately 20 to 25 minutes, on a good day.
Ironically, all of the above would be blamed on the Covid-19 pandemic, which has jokingly become the common excuse of convenience for the tardiness and failure of business services. But, CAL, you need to get serious in this global competitive marketplace, or soon your most loyal customers, through frustration, would begin looking for alternatives.
Chris Allen
St Augustine