Call for a watchful eye on human rights post-Covid

The Covid-19 crisis, which came to a head around March and rages through the world as a swiftly spreading disease, and as a killer of humans, has also laid bare the inequities and vast inequalities, and has enhanced our understanding of the challenging vulnerabilities in our world in which eight billion human beings live.
These inequities, inequalities and vulnerabilities exist within countries, across regions and among countries at different stages and levels of development.
Covid-19 has also attacked the human race at a time when questions have been raised about the sustainability of a consumer demand-driven capitalist order. Climate change and global warming have forced the world to rethink industry priorities and practices, as well as human behaviour in a context in which these two things threaten the continued good health of Planet Earth.
And sustainable development, based on a balance of five principles—economic viability, environmental conservation and ecological sensitivity, community participation and cultural consideration and respect, as well as the principles of inclusion and equity—has been Identified by the United Nations as the way forward. In this regard, 17 goals have been identified after a deep consultative process with nations, large and small, across the world.
These issues, economic prosperity, climate responsiveness and resilience and sustainable development processes and goals, are perpetually in tension, especially in addressing issues of inclusion, equity and vulnerability. It is against this background, as we approach a time of delivery of a vaccine, that the issue of human rights and a better recovery model, processes, methodology and outcome become a paramount consideration.
The United Nations theme, “Recover Better: Stand Up for Human Rights”, gains even more poignancy when one appreciates that the Covid-19 pandemic has given governments all over the world sweeping powers in the face of increasing powerlessness of individuals faced with the dilemma of lives or livelihoods and have placed businesses and institutions, even independent ones, in a dependency relationship with their government.
Moreover, we have seen that stock markets can soar while real economies are ravaged at high human cost and that, therefore, there is a very real tension between economic democracy and concentrated economic and financial power in the hands of a few.
This increased tendency towards greater concentration of power in the hands of increasingly authoritarian governments, as Covid-19 conditions have created a kind of carte blanche; and greater concentration of economic and financial power in the hands of the already wealthy, lays the foundation and sets the tone for the continuing tension between democracy and oligarchy within individual countries, as well as in the world at large. This is likely to be a global phenomenon, a feature of the post-Covid-19 economy, polity and world.
Human rights have become fragile in a world caught up in survival as countries wrestle for space amidst changing geopolitics, transforming technologies and different value chain priorities, new logistical considerations and a transforming competitive order.
This is an even more important reason to “Stand Up for Human Rights” and to be vigilant about how post-vaccine recovery is managed in our own countries (charity begins at home), and how it is managed the world over. There can be many casualties of freedom, opportunity and fairness on the road to recovery from this pandemic. Individual rights can be ignored and lives sacrificed, families can be set back, communities can be marginalised and the poor and vulnerable, in an increasingly unequal world of widening gaps within and among countries, driven to oligarchic structures, tendencies and dispositions, can simply be ignored or left to their own devices, unable to summon the will to survive.
In my own country Trinidad and Tobago, about 25 to 30 per cent of our population live in poverty. Our country had a five-year-long recession before Covid-19. With closure of businesses, freeze on new hirings, loss of jobs, the numbers of those struggling to survive may well have increased significantly.
The same in different proportions will likely be true of other countries. When one looks at the US, the numbers filing for unemployment relief, the increasing demand for free food distribution in that country, which is a wealthy country which had a thriving pre-Covid-19 economy, one can gauge the severity of the challenge in lesser endowed countries.
More than ever we must be vigilant in Trinidad and Tobago, in the countries in which you who are reading or listening live, and across the world wherever at-risk populations exist.
We must commit to a human rights watch as the consequences of this pandemic are managed post-Covid-19, beginning with the fair and equitable distribution and effective logistical management of the distribution of the vaccine for effective reach, and the economic and political management post-vaccine to achieve inclusion, equity and sustainability.
Dr Bhoe Tewarie
former minister of planning