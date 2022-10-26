An open letter to the PM and Minister of Finance:
The Online Gaming Agents Association of Trinidad and Tobago (OGAATT) is calling for a forensic audit into the operations at the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB), with particular reference to the accounting system and department.
For many years, since 2019, and more so within recent times, numerous agents have been having and complaining about discrepancies/differences in their weekly settlement reports. The reports show figures that are greater than what agents actually have in hand to deposit.
To try to find out if the problem lies with themselves, some agents have made adjustments on their end. Some of these adjustments are: 1. working the machines (terminals) themselves; 2. temporarily not taking Instant Money Games (scratch); 3. paying for scratch in advance; and 4. changing their machines. I have personally done all of these. With these adjustments, the problem still exists.
On the other hand, to find out if the problem lies on NLCB’s end, agents, including myself, have been calling on NLCB to provide us with print-outs of transactions for particular periods.
This has fallen on deaf ears and NLCB adamantly refuses, even after numerous requests, to provide these reports to agents. NLCB needs to allay the fears and suspicions of agents by providing these reports if there is nothing wrong on their end.
One particular agent, after constant and consistent requests for his transaction records, was able to confirm duplication of transactions within seconds of each other. These are odd and questionable entries, and need to be clinically audited to see if there is an accounting “glitch”.
An accounting “glitch” was alluded to by a former online manager since April 2019.
We are of the view that the “glitch” still obtains, and this is costing agents lots of hard-earned money—money that is scarce and difficult to come by in these harsh economic times.
Agents are already facing difficulties in meeting rents, wages, utilities, insurance, fuel prices and the general increase in costs of living. To be saddled with paying extra money to NLCB, which may not be actually owing to NLCB, is unfair, harsh, and may be illegal.
At present, NLCB does not have the personnel to successfully and properly run the operations. There has been no director and deputy director for almost six months now, no online manager since 2019, no secretary to the board for over a year, no online supervisor since 2013, no HR manager for almost ten years, no online supervisor—Tobago for eight years, and they closed the Tobago office just last week.
These are positions that have the responsibility of running the affairs at NLCB at a managerial level. At present, things are at a standstill with important decisions and issues in limbo.
The board is also limited and stymied in making decisions; and there is a disconnect between the board, which is political, and management, which is public servants coming through the Statutory Authority Service Commission.
The OGAATT is calling on the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance or any relevant authority to implement the following measures on behalf of agents:
1. Conduct a clinical and forensic audit into the Accounts Department at NLCB;
2. This audit must pay particular attention to discrepancies in weekly settlement figures and duplications of transactions;
3. Let agents deposit their cash in hand until the situation is resolved;
4. Removal of the $100 weekly fee;
5. Removal of the $500 reactivation fee;
6. Removal of interest on late deposits, as this is the fault of the banks and not the agents;
7. Increase in commissions to 12 per cent;
8. Review of the contract.
The association is pleading with the PM, Minister of Finance and the authorities to act speedily, and with urgency on these matters.