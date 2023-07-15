As a concerned citizen, I am calling for an in-depth audit of the National Insurance Board (NIB).
Recently, I was asked to provide contribution records of three of my former employees who had attained pensionable age.
In response to the requests, I have provided TD4 slips, copies of the cheques used to pay the monthly contributions and also copies of actual NIB receipts. These last two they stated were not what they wanted. They wanted copies of our Form 184 (actual contribution forms which list the contributions for all employees).
The reason I submitted the cheques and receipts was I felt it would lead them to their originals of the forms. Believe it or not, I have been accused by them of being difficult. My question is: what has happened to their records? Why do they not have those details on their computer?
This has been going on for too long and something has to be done about it.
My in-laws had a manufacturing business and from as far back as the 1970s, I used to help them stick stamps on the contribution cards, and when it came time for my wife to get her pension, they could not find her records. She had to settle for a partial pension.
It’s time for this to be corrected.
Richard Deane
Diego Martin