Call PM’s bluff, Farley...go to the polls

Experienced politician that he is, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has succeeded in ruffling the feathers of Mr Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
Dr Rowley has clearly got under the skin of Mr Augustine by demanding an early return to the polls, given the resignation from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) of Mr Augustine and 13 other elected members. The PDP is the political party under whose banner they won the last THA election. Mr Augustine’s intemperate outburst in response to Dr Rowley speaks volumes. He retorted that Dr Rowley should mind his “damn business”.
Clearly, any matter that is of concern to Tobago is of concern to every citizen of T&T, and is all of our business. Moreover, there are many Trinidadians who have deep roots in Tobago, including me, either via blood relatives or by marriage to Tobagonians, or both. The remarks of Mr Augustine are extremely insulting, not just to Dr Rowley, a Tobagonian, but to Trinidadians.
One may be tempted to ask whether the current executive of the THA has a hidden secessionist agenda, especially against the background of similar remarks within recent times. In this regard, Mr Augustine recently expressed concern for what he surmised as “hordes of (licensing) officers coming up from Trinidad to terrorise Tobagonians”.
In my view, there is absolutely no need for Mr Augustine to be so belligerent and panicky in the face of Dr Rowley’s challenge. There is no valid justification for an early return to the polls. Neither the law nor ethical considerations/accepted practice (“convention”) under our Westminster-style system of government support such a move.
Moreover, as Prof Hamid Ghany pointed out in his newspaper column recently (Sunday Guardian, April 30), as far back as 2003, the Commonwealth heads of government adopted a resolution which, in effect, condemned the expulsion of a member of any legislative body or a return to the polls simply because that member no longer supports or is supported by the political party under whose banner he contested and won his seat.
Such an unsavoury measure, wherever it occurred, was viewed as a possible infringement of a legislator’s independence. T&T is a member of the Commonwealth and is morally, if not legally, bound by that decision. In fact, our crossing of the floor legislation, in respect of the Lower House of our Parliament, is an infringement of that resolution.
Notwithstanding that there is no justification for an early return to the polls; for political reasons, Mr Augustine should call Dr Rowley’s bluff and go back to the polls. Yes, he may lose two or three additional seats, but he will still win the election handsomely. I do not think that public opinion in Tobago has shifted significantly since the last THA election. Mr Augustine was the drawcard in the last THA election, not Mr Watson Duke. In my view, the PDP is now a political nonentity, a spent force in Tobago and will not impact any snap election called.
There are strategic benefits to such a move. Firstly, it will allow Mr Augustine an additional almost two years of breathing space to correct measures/initiatives undertaken or he may soon undertake that may result in certain unforeseen, very damaging negative consequences or reactions from the public. Secondly, it affords him the opportunity to remove any member of his team whose performance he is not satisfied with, and to bring into his administration fresh blood.
Before embarking on such a course of action, however, he has to give careful consideration to the political consequences if the individuals he wants to displace are popular with the electorate and, therefore, can impact the results of the elections, especially if they turn against him.
Another measure that Mr Augustine can implement—to put beyond all reasonable doubt his commitment to the mandate that was received in the last THA election—is to formally adopt all the policies, programmes, plans, etc, articulated, and documents published and distributed on the campaign trail in the run-up to the last THA election. This would demonstrate, in no uncertain manner, that Mr Augustine and his team/new party have kept faith with the electorate.
The ball is in Mr Augustine’s court.
Louis W Williams
St Augustine