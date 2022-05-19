Call to set the record straight

The United National Congress (UNC) demands an apology from the Trinidad and Tobago Express for its defamatory editorial published on May 16, 2022, “Sabga report sScandal”, falsely charging that the UNC “failed to act on the dynamite findings of the Sabga Task Force report into children’s homes and institutions back in 1997”.
The Express editorial writer of that day completely abandoned the journalist’s basic duty to ground oneself in essential facts and basic research. Instead, the editorial launched into a broadside attack against the UNC on comprehensively false grounds.
Quite amazingly, the PNM—the true culprits—emerged blameless. This inversion of reality flies in the face of easily available facts.
In an interview on May 3, 2022, the author of the report in question, Robert Sabga himself, revealed that PNM high officials were involved in the paedophile ring that he found. In a shockingly disturbing revelation, Sabga indicated that semen of those officials was found in the anus of young Akiel Chambers, whose life was savagely and satanically snuffed. This horrific incident occurred after Sabga’s report was submitted.
The UNC did indeed act upon the findings of the report and introduced a suite of legislation, programmes and infrastructure as recommended.
They were introduced in 1999, sent to a JSC and passed in 2000. They include:
• The Children’s Authority Bill, 1999
• The Children (Amendment) Bill, 1999
• The Adoption of Children Bill, 1999
• The Miscellaneous Provisions (Children) Bill, 1999
• The Children’s Community Residences, Foster Homes and Nurseries Bill, 1999.
There were elections in 2000 and 2001. The PNM took office in 2001, and from that point on, PNM governments refused to implement the acts. The UNC opposition kept pushing and lobbying for them.
A simple search of the Parliament’s Hansard records—easily available on the website—would show that the Sabga report was referred to on multiple occasions by Prof Ramesh Deosaran (November 19, 2002), Manohar Ramsaran (June 2, 2006) and Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj (November 28, 2008), for example. In addition, it would show that the UNC consistently pushed for its package of children’s legislation which was consistently blocked and not implemented by the PNM.
Only in 2010 were these acts implemented when Kamla Persad-Bissessar became prime minister, along with a whole range of other programmes and legislation to help women and children in an unprecedented manner and scope.
One is forced to ask the question: is this simply lazy or sloppy journalism? Or is there an agenda being pushed?
Neither possibility would be comforting.
Indeed, it is not Kamla Persad-Bissessar but the Express that lacks the moral authority in this matter. The Express rashly jumped to unjustly attack the UNC with haste, while studiously ignoring the real culprits, as PNM members not only sat on the acts and did nothing but were identified as perpetrators by Sabga.
This is absolutely unacceptable.
This type of bad journalism seriously distorts reality, and it badly affects our democracy—which depends on a well-informed citizenry.
Even worse, the editorial also had the effect of protecting identified child abusers and paedophiles from responsibility while quite wrongfully putting blame on the party that in fact commissioned the report and quickly acted.
We repeat our call for an apology and retraction by the Express newspapers forthwith, and a setting of the record straight.
Not only for truth’s sake but for the sake of the children who have been irreparably damaged by the inaction and heinous actions of the PNM.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
public relations officer,
United National Congress
Editor’s Note: Dr Meighoo can get off his high horse. The issue raised in the editorial specifically deals with the allegations of criminal action contained in the Sabga report and questions the handling on that matter by the Panday cabinet. Our question to Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar was and remains: what did she say or do when, as a member of the Cabinet, she received that report?