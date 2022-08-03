Have all of the traffic wardens been retrenched because of Covid? I don’t see any of them anywhere in and around Woodbrook/St James where delinquent driving and parking seems to be contagious, and no one around to charge the offenders.
Around the Jean Pierre Complex on afternoons, lines of law-abiding drivers trickling along, then the delinquents come zooming along on the inside, undetected because there is no one around to stop them. All you need is one police officer on a motor bike and problem solved. Is that so difficult to do?