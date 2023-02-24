Calypso Monarch finals lacking social commentary

IT was literally stressful listening to the Calypso Monarch finals. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe had pontificated that calypso was an art form of “social commentary” and “double entendre”. Social commentary did not exist nor was there a semblance of double entendre.

True calypso, in its story, has the audience anxiously waiting to hear the next verse, as it’s the characteristic of extempo.

The only true calypso that I have heard for the season was performed by a young lady of Naparima Girls’ High School, whose repertoire was on the Paria tragedy in which four men lost their lives—an event of national importance, which was not on the radar of our seasoned calypsonians.

The finals of the Calypso Monarch were, in fact, a requiem mass for the death of the art of calypso. Instead of a car, the winner should have received a hearse in which to sing “Hallelujah”.

Imaam Iqubal Hydal

Felicity

Finding room in the little hut

Snippets from childhood can pop up arbitrarily and stick in your head. As a wee ­reader (from the age of three), I read anything I could find, and some things have obviously lingered. I kept hearing this line from what was probably a morality tale during a difficult period these past few weeks.

Minshall’s signal to future

What else would Peter Minshall do but make Mas with the wild rumours of his death? With characteris­tic flair, he popped up on video, having resurrected himself as the Mighty Spoiler, complete with a “stingy brim” hat, coming back from the dead as a bedbug to “bite dem young ladies, pardner”.

It was a light moment that said everything we needed to know. Peter Minshall is alive, well and, at age 81, is still making magic from the tragic. We hope that in the aftermath of the ­unfounded news, Minshall has been reminded of how much he is loved and valued by us all.

Kudos to TTT, hosts for an enjoyable Panorama

EVERY year, for the past ten years, I think, I have travelled from Tobago to Trinidad for the Panorama finals, King and Queen of the Bands and Dimanche Gras. I could not miss attending those shows, they were just in my blood. This year, I had so much work to do that I decided to stay in Tobago and take it all in on television. That way, I could do some light work during the advertisements plus save some funds.

Medical marijuana: 5 ways it can boost T&T

THE legalisation of medical cannabis has been a topic of discussion globally, with more countries recognising its benefits and legalising it, regional neighbours Barbados, Jamaica and St Vincent and the Grenadines already ahead of the curve.

Trinidad and Tobago has an opportunity to benefit from a legal medical cannabis industry in various ways.

The PM’s Covid shocker

The state of the health of a country’s leader is a matter of public interest, given the possible implications and ramifications. As such, even as we wish Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley an easy passage and full recovery from his current bout of Covid-19, we feel obliged to raise the ­matter of his health.