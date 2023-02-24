Calypso Monarch finals lacking social commentary

IT was literally stressful listening to the Calypso Monarch finals. Prof Selwyn Cudjoe had pontificated that calypso was an art form of “social commentary” and “double entendre”. Social commentary did not exist nor was there a semblance of double entendre.
True calypso, in its story, has the audience anxiously waiting to hear the next verse, as it’s the characteristic of extempo.
The only true calypso that I have heard for the season was performed by a young lady of Naparima Girls’ High School, whose repertoire was on the Paria tragedy in which four men lost their lives—an event of national importance, which was not on the radar of our seasoned calypsonians.
The finals of the Calypso Monarch were, in fact, a requiem mass for the death of the art of calypso. Instead of a car, the winner should have received a hearse in which to sing “Hallelujah”.
Imaam Iqubal Hydal
Felicity