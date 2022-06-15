The latest incident that has erupted over the studied, vile, brutal and obscene insult by Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar concerning how Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis acquired her name (a slave master’s name) reveals so much about who we are as a people, living in a plural society with many unresolved issues which reside beneath an elegant tapestry that falsely gives the impression that all is well.
We are being challenged to look beneath the surface to discover our true identity.
How is Mrs Robinson-Regis a responsible party in this imbroglio is beyond my comprehension.
Mrs Robinson-Regis at the relevant political meeting, in effect, laid a series of charges against Mrs Persad-Bissessar. In so doing, for dramatic effect, as is the norm/common practice on the political hustings, and in the courts of law as depicted in movies, she referenced the Leader of the Opposition’s full name, including her middle name, Susheila, before laying each charge. The same thing has been done to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and other politicians in both the PNM (People’s National Movement) and the UNC (United National Congress).
Mrs Robinson-Regis took great care not to mispronounce any of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s names. There was no name-calling by Mrs Robinson-Regis as she did not seek to distort any of Mrs Persad-Bissessar’s names or to attach some demeaning label to them. No English dictionary, I have no doubt, would describe what Mrs Robinson-Regis did as name-calling.
The same thing cannot be said about Mrs Persad-Bissessar. In keeping with what is described as name-calling in English dictionaries, she sought to attach a demeaning label to Mrs Robinson-Regis’ name.
Mrs Persad-Bissessar described it as a slave master’s name, and boasted that she got her name from her ancestors, displaying contempt and a feeling of racial superiority over someone she viewed as having a bastardised name. The undertones were pellucidly clear. Mrs Persad-Bissessar felt that way about all persons of African descent with Eurocentric names. What Mrs Persad-Bissessar did was unmistakable and blatant name-calling.
Some may argue that Mrs Persad-Bissessar was seeking to sidestep the issues raised by Mrs Robinson-Regis at the PNM’s political meeting and, perhaps inadvertently, put her foot in her mouth. Others might opine that she had expressed how she truly felt, and “mouth open, Tory jump out”.
What in the world does Mrs Robinson-Regis have to apologise for?! This is a classic case of victim blaming. Mrs Robinson-Regis is the victim of an unprovoked and vicious attack by a rampaging Leader of the Opposition.
Why is Mrs Robinson-Regis being held partially or entirely at fault for the harm that befell her? Look up the definition of victim blaming in any English dictionary. It mirrors what I have just stated.
In times past, a very senior citizen indicated to me that the main culprits of the phenomenon of victim blaming were women.
When a woman was the victim of domestic violence or rape, strange as it sounds, other women would blame her, for example, for “answering back” her husband and thus causing him to abuse her, or her staying out in the road late at night was viewed as an invitation for some pervert to rape her. There was also the suggestion that women should apologise to their husbands after being brutalised in order to appease the situation. That is a matter for psychologists and psychiatrists to expatiate on.
Suffice it to say that I have observed that some very prominent/intellectual women of African descent in Trinidad and Tobago have called upon both Mrs Persad-Bissessar and Mrs Robinson-Regis to apologise. One of those illustrious ladies even suggested that Mrs Robinson-Regis started it and, therefore, she should be the first to apologise. How pathetic and unbelievable!
Mrs Persad-Bissessar does not have to go fishing for friends. Gary Aboud, of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, has indicated that the furore arising out of this incident has its historical deep roots in the “sodomisation of an entire race by the dominant other” (emphasis added). He made it abundantly clear that he was referring to Afro-Trinis as the dominant race and Indo-Trinis as the “other” (Express, June 6).
It is clear to me that we in T&T have a deep-seated problem which must be addressed sooner rather than later. There is perhaps the need for some mechanism similar to the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission where we can openly address our fractured race relations and our sordid colonial past, and chart the way forward.
Let us not wait for the explosion that has taken place elsewhere in the world and instead adopt a proactive approach. Such an explosion would be extremely damaging to our already fragile economy, and the many other challenges which we are encountering.