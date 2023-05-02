Can CoP grant a licence for prohibited weapons?

Can a Commissioner of Police grant a licence, import or otherwise, in relation to prohibited weapons?
This issue arose in the recent case of CV2022-04567 Brent Thomas & Specialist Shooters Training Centre Ltd v The Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago & The Director of Public Prosecutions.
So far as material, the text of the judgment reveals that Mr Thomas was charged by police, after consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions, with seven discrete criminal offences of being in possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to Section 6(2) of the Firearms Act, Ch. 16:01 (‘the act’), that is to say, four grenades and three (3) automatic rifles.
Under the act, a “prohibited weapon” is defined as inter alia any automatic firearm or grenade. Moreover, Section 6(2) of the act states that “notwithstanding any law to the contrary, a person may not have in his possession any prohibited weapon unless he is, and is acting in the capacity of—a police officer, a member of the Defence Force, Director, Forensic Science Centre, a scientific officer designated by the Director, FSC, a customs officer or a prison officer”.
Although Mr Thomas was not the holder of any office exempted in Section 6(2), he admitted to possession of the grenades and automatic weapons upon the pretext that the Commissioner of Police had authorised his possession thereof.
In assessing this aspect of the case, the court was scathing of the conduct of the investigating police officer who, in his affidavit, deposed that, “From my review of import permits issued to Mr Thomas, I observed that he was importing prohibited weapons, namely automatic firearms and grenades under import permits which bore apparent signatures of former Commissioners of Police as well as an Acting Commissioner of Police. To the best of my knowledge, under the Firearms Act the Commissioner of Police cannot issue an import permit for prohibited weapons. I therefore formed the view that Mr Thomas’ authorisation for the importation of prohibited weapons was not legitimate.”
In ruling that the criminal charges against Mr Thomas be stayed, the court verbalised the position in this manner—“that there were valid import permits in relation to the firearms and ‘grenades’ and there being no denial of the fact that [Mr Thomas] was licensed under his FUL in respect of the three automatic firearms, yet refusing to speak to the persons who permitted/licensed the first claimant’s possession of the same—was a shocking admission.”
The court went on to opine that “the basis upon which he [the investigating officer] could have made his own extra-judicial summary determination without evidence based on his own interpretation and conclusion of the validity of the permits/licenses and, to the conclusion that they were not valid to the extent that he could have seized the licensed/permitted items, laid charges against the first claimant and been part of an international illegality escapes the court’s limited comprehension at this moment”.
It is worthy to note that this was a claim for constitutional relief which was determined upon affidavit evidence without the conduct of any cross-examination wherein several conflicts of fact identified by the court remained unresolved.
However, the issue that torments my mind relates to the literal and plain meaning of Section 17(2) of the act, which specifically states that “no licence, certificate or permit shall be granted in relation to any prohibited weapon”. This statutory provision seems supportive of the view adopted by the police and was a section of the act that went without citation in the written judgment.
It is a source of succour that these criminal charges were preferred by police after consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and begs the question whether the overarching legal issue of whether the Commissioner can grant a licence in relation to prohibited weapons ought not to have been left for consideration by a court sitting in the criminal jurisdiction.
Brent D Winter
attorney-at-law