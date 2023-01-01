Can Govt, Opposition put their heads together?

Professor emeritus Ramesh Deosaran suggests that all citizens should have a say in the voting for a new president. I quite understand his thinking.

We are all aware the Opposition United National Congress will deem any name proffered by the sitting Government to be biased in favour of the People’s National Movement. And, accordingly, the PNM will be suspicious regarding the suitability of the UNC person of interest. We have to walk past those sentiments.

The position of president has been thoroughly rubbished by persons for anti-government sentiments. It is my humble, personal, unpaid, unsolicited view that every single so-called T&T analyst, inclusive of Deosaran, is anti-the present Government.

Why mince words when plain talking is not bad manners?

We cannot change the Constitution at such short notice but we can at least insist the person who gets the position should be able to pass through a political X-ray machine. He/she must have a certificate of good character, be legally trained. Why the good-character certificate? Let us not go down that road today. Just have one. A lawyer will have knowledge of what is expected and understand what the job entails.

This is T&T, where just having five good passes is insufficient for the presidency. Just being admired is not good enough. Being religious alone does not cut it.

Being liked by the general public holds no water. If it did, Black Stalin would today meet the criteria for president of the Republic of T&T. May he rest in peace.

So, what do we do? We must stick to the present arrangement where an agreement is made between Government and Opposition.

The reputation of our president, an upstanding woman in our society, was besmirched in order to prove/disprove allegations of wrongdoing.

Why? Positions of influence that may have been misused/abused in the name of ego stroking?

Some people got vexed just because they thought a certain person nice? All of us in T&T nice. All. How can we change the parameters of wrong and right on both sides of the political divide?

Social media is asking: can the leaders of the worst government ever and, historically, the most incapable and braindead Opposition ever, please put their heads together for the sake of the nation?

Only the politically squeaky-clean-to-the-nth-degree applicants will have boldly allowed their names to be forwarded.

We HAVE to elect a president, and soon.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

So the Prime Minister now wants a national discourse on crime. How cute.

That’s what you get from leaders who come to office unequipped for solving the serious problems they comfortably assumed they could. After seven years of expecting the problem to fix itself because, after all, they are in charge now, they decide the problem requires analysis. They set up one committee after another and then when nothing comes of those, they suggest we talk about it.

Racism has no place in T&T

“Here every creed and race find an equal place and may God bless our nation.”

These words are part of what defines me as a proud son of the soil of Trinidad and Tobago. I was born on Henry Street, Port of Spain, in 1975 to Trinidadian parents. My mother’s ancestry is East Indian and my father’s is Chinese (his parents came to Trinidad directly from China in the late 1940s).

I have no colonial heritage and both of my parents came from very humble backgrounds.

Our wish list for 2023

In 2022, many experienced relief as we returned to school, work and interacted freely with family and friends. However, we now also face rising costs of living in essential items, including food, rent and medication. Widespread and record-breaking flooding has damaged agriculture, infrastructure and housing.

My new-year purpose

My new-year purpose

So, I am not a Christmas person. Too much food and excess, and everything is hard to refuse. Even if one takes a small amount of each, taking a small amount of ham, turkey, pastelles, ponche a crème, sorrel, prosecco, home-made bread, pigeon peas, callaloo, fancy rice, stuffing, mauby, or even better, wild meat medley, sweat bread, black cake and sponge cake, it is still a ridiculous amount of food to eat.

Time to raise public servants’ pensions

I have worked in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and retired as a police inspector in 2007 after serving for about 35 years.

During my tenure as a police officer, I discharged my duties efficiently and faithfully at all times and shortly after my retirement, I began receiving my monthly pension payments. At that time, I would say my pension was reasonable based on the state of the economy. I was able to treat with all my financial needs in a very comfortable manner.