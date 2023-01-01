Can Govt, Opposition put their heads together?

Professor emeritus Ramesh Deosaran suggests that all citizens should have a say in the voting for a new president. I quite understand his thinking.
We are all aware the Opposition United National Congress will deem any name proffered by the sitting Government to be biased in favour of the People’s National Movement. And, accordingly, the PNM will be suspicious regarding the suitability of the UNC person of interest. We have to walk past those sentiments.
The position of president has been thoroughly rubbished by persons for anti-government sentiments. It is my humble, personal, unpaid, unsolicited view that every single so-called T&T analyst, inclusive of Deosaran, is anti-the present Government.
Why mince words when plain talking is not bad manners?
We cannot change the Constitution at such short notice but we can at least insist the person who gets the position should be able to pass through a political X-ray machine. He/she must have a certificate of good character, be legally trained. Why the good-character certificate? Let us not go down that road today. Just have one. A lawyer will have knowledge of what is expected and understand what the job entails.
This is T&T, where just having five good passes is insufficient for the presidency. Just being admired is not good enough. Being religious alone does not cut it.
Being liked by the general public holds no water. If it did, Black Stalin would today meet the criteria for president of the Republic of T&T. May he rest in peace.
So, what do we do? We must stick to the present arrangement where an agreement is made between Government and Opposition.
The reputation of our president, an upstanding woman in our society, was besmirched in order to prove/disprove allegations of wrongdoing.
Why? Positions of influence that may have been misused/abused in the name of ego stroking?
Some people got vexed just because they thought a certain person nice? All of us in T&T nice. All. How can we change the parameters of wrong and right on both sides of the political divide?
Social media is asking: can the leaders of the worst government ever and, historically, the most incapable and braindead Opposition ever, please put their heads together for the sake of the nation?
Only the politically squeaky-clean-to-the-nth-degree applicants will have boldly allowed their names to be forwarded.
We HAVE to elect a president, and soon.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin