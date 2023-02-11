Can I apply online for my baby’s visa?

Question:
I am planning to travel with my family to Florida in August, but my baby does not have a visa. Can I apply online, and what is the timeline for processing the visa?
Answer:
Minors under the age of 14 are eligible for interview waivers using the mail-in option when applying for a visa, if at least one parent has a valid B1/B2 non-immigrant visa.
All non-immigrant visa applications begin with the completion of the DS-160 online application form available at ceac.state.gov. Given the wait time to submit documents, the Consular Section highly encourage you to begin this process at least three months prior to your proposed travel date.
Interview waiver applications arrive at the Consular Section for review to determine eligibility and visa processing.
After completing the DS-160 form, even if you select the option to e-mail the confirmation page, you should also print the confirmation page after submitting the form online, as it will be required on the day of your interview.
You must then register for service online at the Information and Appointment website, https://ais.usvisa-info.com, where you will create a new account.
Pay particular attention to the questions and ensure you respond accurately. Your responses will determine if you qualify to utilise the mail-in option using DHL. You will be advised to generate the payment slip for Scotiabank. There is no online payment option.
In addition to all the standard documents required to apply for a non-immigrant visa for an adult—DS-160 visa application, passport, passport-size photo less than six months old, and fee payment receipt from Scotiabank—applications for children under 14 should also include:
1. Photocopy of the birth certificate of the child (updated polymer version);
2. Photocopy of the passport bio-page and photocopy of valid US visa of parent;
3. Courier-in Authorisation Certificate.
Ensure you include a current and valid e-mail address. Secure the password you utilised to create your online profile, and do not share it with anyone. Ensure you can access your profile to receive updates at all stages of your application.
When the Consular Section is ready to receive your application for processing, you will receive an e-mail. Most applications are processed within two weeks from receipt at the Consular Section.
Expedited processing is not available for applications received by courier.
Incomplete applications will be returned to the applicant via DHL for resubmission, resulting in a delay which might affect your travel plans.
Do not send original birth certificates or documents that are not required, such as information on siblings or relatives, school letters, invitations, or vehicle and property ownership documents.
We understand there are challenges of taking photos of babies, so please ensure the photograph shows the child facing front, with a white solid background. Do not write on the back of the photo.
All interview waiver applications are delivered by DHL. Documents should not be sent by the local TTPost service. If they are sent via TTPost, they will be returned without visa processing, resulting in delays.
For more information, visit the official website of the US Embassy Port of Spain, tt.usembassy.gov; and the Visa Information and Appointment website at http://trinidadandtbago.usvisa-info.com/.