Question:
Will the US Embassy be accepting Diversity Visa entries this year? Can a Trinbagonian apply?
Answer:
Yes, individuals born in Trinidad and Tobago are eligible to enter the 2023 Diversity Visa lottery (also known as the “green card lottery”).
Diversity is a core value of the United States. In 1990, the Diversity Visa Programme was established to encourage immigration to the United States from a broader variety of countries. A Diversity Visa allows you to enter the United States and apply for lawful permanent residence status to live and work permanently in the United States.
Registration begins on October 6, 2021, and ends at noon on November 9, 2021. Selections will be announced on May 8, 2022. There is no fee to submit an entry. Please be wary of online vendors soliciting a fee to submit an entry for you.
The Diversity Visa Programme is often used by unscrupulous people for scams and visa fraud. The only way to submit an entry is via www.dvlottery.state.gov. The embassy does not provide mail-in forms, nor are we able to fill out an application on your behalf.
Do not give your credit card or banking information to anyone claiming to represent the Diversity Visa Programme. Diversity Visa lottery winners only pay fees at the US Embassy on the day of the visa interview.
For details on eligibility and how to enter the Diversity Visa lottery, please visit www.dvlottery.state.gov. Please carefully review the requirements before submitting an entry since there are work and educational criteria that must be satisfied for the Diversity Visa to be issued.
Only one entry per person is allowed. If you submit additional entries, you will be disqualified. Submitting the same photograph that was provided with a prior year’s entry will make you ineligible for a Diversity Visa.
If you are married or have children under 21, you must include your spouse and all of your children under age 21 on the application, regardless of whether they are planning to travel with you.
Once you have successfully submitted your online application by the deadline, please be sure to save your confirmation number. Do not share your confirmation number with anyone.
• When seeking any visa-related information, please visit the US Embassy Port of Spain
website: https://tt.usembassy.gov/ and