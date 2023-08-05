Question:

I need to travel to the US soon. Can I get an expedited visa appointment?

Answer:

If you are required to travel to the Uni­ted States urgently, including students, people travelling for medical attention, or for bereavement, you are welcome to apply for an expedited visa appointment.

All non-immigrant visa applications begin with the electronic visa application form, the DS-160, which can be accessed at https://ceac.state.gov/CEAC. Each applicant must complete the form and follow the steps at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-tt/niv/ to create a user account before paying the non-immigrant visa (MRV) application fee of US$185 at any Scotiabank branch in Trinidad and Tobago.

Once the fee is paid, it may take up to two business days for the payment to register, after which applicants must visit the schedu­ling and appointment website to schedule an appointment to attend the visa interview.

Once your appointment is scheduled, you will have the option to request an expedited appointment. To request an expedited appointment, log into your account, click “continue”, “request expedite”, and follow the instructions. Your request must meet the requirements for an expedited appointment in order to be approved.

Regardless of the emergency nature of the situation, applicants must qualify for the visa and wait for the necessary clearance and processing time.

Expedited processing for the actual visa is not available. Your passport will be returned in five to seven business days if you qualify for the visa.

People applying for renewals of certain non-immigrant visas can mail in the applications to the Consular Section for processing using the interview waiver process if they qualify to do so.

• For latest information on visas, please visit US official websites only— https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html or the US Embassy website at https://tt.usembassy.gov/visas/ and the US Embassy’s social media platforms on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ttusa; or Twitter and Instagram @USinTT.

