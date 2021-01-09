Question:

I am a US citizen living in Tobago and it is difficult for me to travel to the US Embassy in Port of Spain. Can I renew my US passport by mail?

Answer:

Yes! Effective January 1, the US Embassy in Port of Spain is now offering passport renewal by mail for those US citizens who qualify. We are pleased to offer this exciting new service because it will eliminate the need for US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago to travel to the embassy to renew their passports.

To qualify for passport renewal by mail, you must be able to answer “yes” to all five statements below about your US passport:

1. You have your US passport in your possession in order to submit it with your application.

2. It is undamaged other than normal wear and tear.

3. The passport was issued when you were age 16 or older.

4. It was issued within the last 15 years.

5. It was issued in your current name or you can document your name change.

If your answer to each of the above statements is “yes”, then you qualify for passport renewal by mail. To begin the process of renewing your US passport by mail, please visit our website, https://tt.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/passports/, and follow the steps for “Passport Renewal by mail (For Adult Passport Renewals Only)”.

If your answer to any of the above statements is “no”, then you will be required to schedule an appointment to appear at the embassy to complete your passport service. To do so, please visit our website and follow the steps for Renewals for Persons Requiring Appointments (For Minor Renewals, Lost or Stolen passports and previous passports issued more than 15 years ago), https://tt.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/passports/.

If you have already booked your passport service but would now prefer to cancel and save yourself a trip to the embassy by taking advantage of passport renewal by mail, please send an e-mail to ACSPOS@state.gov.

To save time and avoid stress, we recommend you renew your US passport before it expires—generally within six months before the expiration date on your passport.

Whether you renew by mail or in-person, US passport processing generally takes the same amount of time—about two weeks— and your new passport will be delivered to you via TTPost.

Have more questions about passport renewal by mail? Please contact us at ACSPOS@state.gov.

Happy 2021 from the US Embassy, Port of Spain!

