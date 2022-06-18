Today’s 85th anniversary of organised labour in Trinidad and Tobago is being commemorated in an atmosphere of heightening anxiety and tension among workers, both unionised and non-unionised.

Pandemic disruption and the upheaval of war have upended long-held assumptions, especially among workers who, through no fault of their own, have lost jobs or suffered reduced income as a result of cuts in salary and hours of work, lost benefits, or are being weighed down by heavier workloads due to staff shortages. Work-from-home, once considered wishful thinking, became the reality of thousands of non-essential workers, demonstrating in the process the privileges and pitfalls of remote work.