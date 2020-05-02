Question:
My US visa is expiring this month, am I able to renew my visa at this time?
Answer:
Thank you for your enquiry. Effective March 16, the embassy suspended routine non-immigrant and immigrant visa appointments until further notice due to COVID-19.
Emergency visa appointments are however, being considered on a case-by-case basis. If your need is urgent, please indicate the nature of your emergency and your most recent travel in an e-mail to ConsularPOS@state.gov. If your visa appointment was postponed due to COVID-19, please note the visa application fee is valid within one year of the date of payment if it is used in the country where it was purchased. If you decide to apply for a visa in another country, you will have to pay a new application fee.
The embassy also suspended the interview waiver (dropbox) application process until further notice. At this time, DHL is not accepting any visa packages or supporting documents for the US Embassy.
For cases under administrative processing, we are unfortunately unable to provide a time frame for when your processing will be complete. If the US Embassy has your passport and you would like your passport returned to you, please e-mail ConsularPOS@state.gov.
Enquiries regarding immigrant visa appointments and soon-to-expire immigrant visas can be directed to PTSIV@state.gov.
US legal permanent residents currently in Trinidad and Tobago with questions regarding allowed time outside of the United States should refer to official US Citizenship and Immigration Services guidance found on this website: https://www.uscis.gov/green-card/after-we-grant-your-green-card/international-travel-a-permanent-resident.
Trinidad and Tobago citizens currently in the United States on a US non-immigrant visa are advised to apply early with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services for extensions of stay. More information can be found on this website: https://www.uscis.gov/news/alerts/covid-19-delays-extensionchange-status-filings.
As always, the US Embassy encourages all US citizens in Trinidad and Tobago to enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Programme (STEP) at https://step.state.gov/step/. STEP is a free service to help the US Embassy contact US citizens in an emergency. If you are a US citizen in need of emergency assistance, contact the embassy by e-mail at ACSPOS@state.gov, or by telephone at 622-6371. Please do not come to the embassy without contacting us in advance.
Please continue to follow our embassy website, tt.usembassy.gov, for updates regarding consular operations and services.
We look forward to resuming normal operations as soon as safely possible.