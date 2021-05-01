Question:
I’m hoping to attend a conference in July 2021, I have not held a visa before, can I apply now?
Answer:
In order to safeguard the health of our customers and team members, the Consular Section is providing limited in-person services. The US Embassy appreciates the patience and understanding of those applicants who have already submitted the application fee and are awaiting interviews.
People who are required to urgently travel to the United States, including students, people travelling for medical attention or bereavement are welcome to apply. All non-immigrant applications begin with the electronic visa application form (the DS-160); the link to the application is available on our website, https://tt.usembassy.gov/visas/nonimmigrant-visas/.
After filling out the application form, you must pay the application fee at a local Scotiabank branch. Once the fee has been paid and when appointments become available, you may schedule an appointment to attend your visa interview. If you have urgent or emergency travel plans, you will be required to first schedule an appointment before requesting an “expedited appointment”.
Please note that if the first available appointment date is after the date of travel, applicants should select that and then return to their online profile on the information and appointment website and select the “request expedite” tab to request an expedited appointment. You will need to provide a brief justification for your expedite request.
Regardless of the purpose of the travel, the duration of the trip or the emergency nature of the situation, applicants must still qualify for the visa and wait for the necessary clearance and processing time.
Expedited visa processing is not available and the passport will be returned in two weeks.
Please note that only those with a visa appointment will be allowed to enter the waiting area at the embassy on the date and time of their confirmed appointment.
We urge travellers to seek the latest official information regarding the requirements for entry to the US available at travel.state.gov. The Ministry of National Security handles exemptions to depart and enter Trinidad and Tobago.
People applying for renewals of US passports and renewals of certain non-immigrant visas can continue to mail in their applications to the Consular Section for processing.
Details on all the consular services are available on the US Embassy website and social media platforms. Visit official websites including the US Embassy Port of Spain website, https://tt.usembassy.gov/, and the visa information and appointment website at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/.
• The US Embassy Facebook page will respond to brief enquiries at https://www.facebook.com/ttusa. You are welcome to send enquiries by e-mail to consularpos@state.gov.