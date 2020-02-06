Friends, citizens, countrymen, police! I am deeply troubled.

The conduct of Hassan Philip Rahaman, a former FCB official; his cousin, Imtiaz Rahaman; his aunt, Alia; their five family businesses, to which some of the 634,588 FIRST shares were sold by Hassan Rahaman; Bourse Brokers Ltd (BBL), a company owned and operated by then-­independent senator Subhas Ramkhelawan, who was at the same time the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulatory entity for the trading/dealings with stocks and shares, needs to be further and more satisfactorily examined. And this, by the police!