As a young boy, my mother taught me “to quit while ahead”. Her context was if you did wrong and are forgiven, do not continue to belabour the point or litigate your case.
Let us get it clear: most cases such as the First Citizens IPO scandal are settled. Going “all the way” is a rarity. The legal costs are significant, and both sides often opt to negotiate an agreement in writing, particularly when costs are involved.
These settlements usually include two things: no admission of guilt, and confidentiality clauses.
As the defendant, you get away from admitting guilt and the risk of losing badly at the end of a trial and you save legal fees. The SEC gets its money.
As a defendant, you opt for this approach since if you admit guilt, there is every likelihood of civil damages from interested parties outside of the negotiation. You can also “vindicate” yourself as an innocent party—a course now being adopted by Bourse.
Bourse is fortunate that the then-attorney general did not take criminal action, but shifted the blame onto the FCB board and the IPO process. Had he acted, then the outcome may have been completely different.
On January 14, 2014, FCB breached Rule 604 of the TTSE (a matter that the AG confirmed at the time ought not to have happened). The action taken then by Bourse Brokers Ltd appears to have triggered that.
This was a flagrant violation and subversion of the laudable intention of the Government in launching the IPO as a means of “...spreading share ownership as widely as possible among the population as well as encouraging greater participation by nationals in the ownership of state enterprises”.
The matter is more than rules. It speaks directly to ethics and integrity. As a past leader of the Independent bench in the Senate, it is galling to put up such a defence as the Bourse chairman has. In the light of the stated Government intention, Mr Ramkhelawan could not reasonably argue he was thinking about the country.
I further point him to the USA SEC’s new thinking about such cases (Washington Post, June 18, 2013) that “egregious intentional misconduct” or “misconduct that harms large numbers of investors” will not allow offenders to plead in this usual manner. Maybe our SEC should adopt the same.
This is one more instance showing that we cannot depend on our business elites to behave in the right way. The investing public needs to understand whether the negotiated deal was “fair, adequate and in the public interest”. As a leading stockbroker, Mr Ramkhelawan has undermined the Stock Exchange. The question is not “can I do it?” but “should I do it?” If you do it, what do you say to the bandit who robs me of $500? Will you call Gary?
Noble Philip
Blue Range