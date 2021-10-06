 
Tomorrow we will view the next episode of the budget 2022 road show. A very financially attractive fiscal gauntlet has been dropped by the Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert.
Can Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, tear the seams apart?
Minister Imbert spoke for close to four hours, sustained by only a few sips of water. Some may not agree, but it was an Oscar-winning performance. His fans loved it.
The political fence-sitters in manufacturing and other business sectors, who anticipated enjoying his fiscal promises, loved him even more.
Can the goodly Opposition Leader launch a rebuttal that will win the United National Congress some brownie points? Minister Imbert is not reputed to cry long tears about not being loved by the Opposition, or anyone else for that matter. Comes with the territory. His explanation about the horrors of T&T going to the IMF was enough for me to give him the thumbs up. I certainly did not find any of his rhetoric boring. He was riveting.
Can the People’s National Movement Government stand and deliver? The show is on the road and there will be no answers until the fat lady sings at general election 2025. The proof will be in the eating of these promised fiscal puddings.
In my personal, unsolicited, unpaid view, the only hole in the political gauntlet is if the Delta Covid-19 variant overwhelms T&T.
Several thousand citizens, both adults and children, need to be fully vaccinated for a truly successful reopening of the economy.
All the promises of fiscal heaven will not be realised, as we will be too ill and unable to breathe.
The viewing public is yet to be advised which parliamentary performers are fully vaccinated. The Opposition Leader has already put out her own rhetoric regarding mandatory vaccination against this deadly pandemic.
How well we know in Trinidad and Tobago that talk, and in particular political talk, is very cheap.
Lynette Joseph
Diego Martin

