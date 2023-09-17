I am a born and bred Trinidadian. This is my birthright. My family tree can be traced to this country for over a hundred years.
Now I have to suffer the indignity of seeing my country represented by a Venezuelan national in a beauty pageant.
How can she propagate our culture? Has she ever tasted a doubles and a red Solo, or cooked a good oil-down?
Oh, the burning shame of seeing a T&T representative using an interpreter to answer questions asked in the English language.
This imported “beauty” is totally unfit to represent my country in any social category, and the dishonour I face is that I will be booing and praying for Miss “NOT T&T” to fail in the first round.
Assuming the rules require the contestant to be of a certain minimum age, how many of those years must she have spent in Trinidad and Tobago legally and registered?
If my Government is donating any money towards this franchise, it must stop immediately.
Len Ragoobir
Charlieville