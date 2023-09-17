I am a born and bred Trinidadian. This is my birthright. My family tree can be traced to this country for over a hundred years.

Now I have to suffer the indignity of seeing my country represented by a Venezuelan national in a beauty pageant.

How can she propagate our culture? Has she ever tasted a doubles and a red Solo, or cooked a good oil-down?

Oh, the burning shame of seeing a T&T representative using an interpreter to answer questions asked in the English language.

This imported “beauty” is totally unfit to represent my country in any social category, and the dishonour I face is that I will be booing and praying for Miss “NOT T&T” to fail in the first round.

Assuming the rules require the contestant to be of a certain minimum age, how many of those years must she have spent in Trinidad and Tobago legally and registered?

If my Government is donating any money towards this franchise, it must stop immediately.

Len Ragoobir

Charlieville

US$ shortage...or no shortage?

Quite recently Mr Conrad Enill stated that Trinidad and Tobago does not have a shortage of US currency.

He was then on various platforms that this was not the case as the banks had very little to distribute to those who wanted to travel and would only get US$200-300 if lucky.

A push towards crime?

It would be unreasonable to expect the average citizen to understand the pernicious effects of a minimum wage. Yet now we see professional economists and business heads supporting an increase in the minimum wage, albeit with the caveat that any such increase must not be too high.

Smelling like Riddick

So whenever I have a new thought, concept or viewpoint that I think would be an interesting topic to explore, I write it down and add to the list of possible topics.

So at any one time I have a pending list, and I just choose one of the topics for that week. But sometimes I get distracted with something else more relevant or I can’t yet move on. And for sure it is difficult to write about anything else and move on after the Meteorological Service sent an advisory that we will be having two further weeks of extreme heat from September 15 to 29.

An incentive for litterbugs

Littering has long been a problem in Trinidad, though not so much Tobago. Finally, though, an effective solution appears to be on the horizon.

At its heart, littering is a cultural issue. Too many Trinidadians do not consider bottles and food boxes flung on the side of the road unsightly, even though they do so because they cannot abide having such rubbish in their vehicles even for the hour’s drive or less back home.

An HSF move needs careful planning

Transitioning to a Human Security Fund (HSF) economic model requires careful planning and execution. To address the concerns raised:

1. Cash flow and revenue collection: Implement robust systems to efficiently collect daily customs duties, business VAT and service taxes. Enhance transparency and reduce corruption to maximise revenue.

Education: no better way to deal with crime

The only way to reduce crime, and probably put a halt on it, is to educate. Education begins in the home and in the home alone. Whatever children take to the schools are what they had and have learnt in the home.