Is Trinidad and Tobago, like Don Quixote fighting windmills?
Are we being deluded into believing that a change of year implies the potential for true progress or does a new year simply imply papering over cracks and applying new paint to hide the real issues affecting the country?
Successive governments have been promising a better Trinidad and Tobago since independence in 1962 but what is there to showcase?
Dependence on oil and gas has led to clearly idle talk about diversification, especially into agriculture but what has happened? The world is accelerating its non-dependence upon oil and gas and moving to alternative energy but Trinidad and Tobago unwisely speaks of how many years of supply still exist! What has been or is being done to decrease reliance on these energy sources?
Curious initiatives such as higher taxes on applies, grapes, smoked salmon, clams and champagne to cite a few items regarding foreign exchange but what is being done to curb imports of the really big users such as new car companies, warehouse shopping entities, assemblers masquerading as manufacturers, which simply import the raw materials, assemble and resell them? What has been or is being done to earn foreign exchange?
Is floating the T&T dollar or devaluing it the answer to increased foreign exchange?
Foreign exchange is the lifeblood of the economy with as many as 65 to 70 per cent being utilised to keep it going. Has any government, past or present truly focused on this or is it just sufficient to talk about it oblivious of its value?
What set this Government apart is its willingness to listen to its well-qualified medical personnel, the relevant ministers, key stakeholders and an enthusiasm to commit and implement the necessary resources to ensure the safety of Trinbagonians, as well as those who are in the country. Unfortunately, it seems to have turned a deaf ear to the myriad cries for Trinbagonians to return home or for the borders to be opened. Is it hiding behind a fig leaf of misguided caution?
Unquestionably, it has done a remarkable job of keeping Trinidad and Tobago safe but is there now overkill with border restrictions and more reasonableness in managing the economy?
There is so much outrage against “PH drivers” but what has the government done about reliable transportation?
The fact that public transportation is unbelievably unreliable and non-existent in rural communities has led to the utilisation of “PH’ modes of transport owing to lack of taxis, which work mostly during the day. What is the government doing about it?
Is it any wonder that crime seems to increase despite the suspect statistics that imply a decrease, especially when victims do not report minor crimes owing to the seeming disregard with which the police service treats with the crime and the victim?
The average Trinbagonian is being rail-roaded into paying more taxes but what is being done to go after the wealthy and big businesses to ensure that they pay their fair share of taxes?
Wouldn’t tax collection from these entities ease the tax burden on the ordinary taxpayer?
How is the value of goods and services, its gross domestic product (GDP) expected to increase to enable a reasonable debt to GDP ratio in the short to medium or next few years?
Why haven’t this government taken a few lessons from its management of the pandemic to listen and be honest with the population rather than broadcasting that “the worst is behind us” when there does not seem to be any plan that the population is privy to, in addressing some of the ills, such as bad roads, woeful water delivery, extremely poor and unreliable transportation, smokescreen tax management, myopic border control and suspect leadership?
How can this Government do so well in managing the pandemic, yet so atrociously in managing the economy?
Instead of disregarding or demonstrating disdain for the views of others, the Government should welcome their recommendations and advice, even though they may require tweaking to be realisable. Whilst the health sector has listened, it seems that other government entities believe they do not need any advice from anyone. Just as the health sector has good qualified personnel, it is reasonable to expect that the other entities of government also have such people.
Is the “worst is behind us” or will the lessons from managing the pandemic be confined to the dustbin of history and management of the country continues along the dangerous road leading to the precipice of uncontrollable debt?
Or will 2021 be a new beginning for prudent leadership and transparency in public affairs?