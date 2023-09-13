This should concern all of us, including the Government. When the Public Utilities Minister was introduced to us, many were very excited. Citizens listened to his initial comments about WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) and felt that at last there was someone serious about water distribution and supply in Trinidad and Tobago.
Many still feel that the minister is as concerned, but unable to perform as expected. The very huge question is why? Could it be that WASA’s incompetence is so entrenched that no one man can fix it. Additionally, is it dangerous for anyone to dare try?
Let us examine the following:
1. WASA continues to install booster stations with powerful pumps, attempting to pump water at high pressure to everyone’s home along the distribution line. At night when the demand is reduced, these pumps cause major damage to the lines and roadway. Why is water not pumped to holding tanks at high elevation and distributed via gravity?
2. Where else in the developed world is a roadway dug up for pipe repairs and upon completion, it is filled with dirt and left for months without the roadway being properly restored?
This is the norm in WASA. It could not be that management does not know that with every repair crew should be a road restoration crew. In many cases, vehicles sink in the replaced mud and break the newly repaired pipe. Case in point, the corner of Panka and Nizam streets in St James.
3. What can be the rationale for paying in US dollars for desalinated water when there is more than enough fresh water available for distribution? The minister indicated that Trinidad and Tobago is seeking to wean itself off desalinated water. There is, however, no indication that this is beyond old talk.
There are rivers with endless supplies of water in the Northern Range, there are rivers in South Trinidad that simply dump their water into the sea. The wide Moruga River and Oropouche River are prime examples of areas where reservoirs ought to be constructed at this time to replace the demand for desalinated water.
4. Then there is the case of underground water supply. To the impartial onlooker, it seems that only the rich water supply companies are allowed access to our underground water supply. While these companies boast about their water source from wells, our farmers are not allowed to drill for water to supply their fields or to extract water from the rivers and drains.
There is so much that causes one to be concerned about WASA’s management that one may conclude that it is impossible and dangerous to fix it. The question that ought to engage the attention of the public is: can the minister make the changes necessary to turn things around at WASA?
Is replacing WASA the only option available to the Government regarding restructuring our water management? Is there the political will to attempt to improve our water management? One can only hope.